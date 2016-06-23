Instagram introducing translation button for comments, captions and bios

Instagram is set to introduce a translation button on bios as well as captions and comments on pics.

The button will appear if the words are in a language that is different to your own.

For example if someone writes a caption to a picture in Spanish, but you only speak English — then the button will appear allowing you to see what they’re saying.

The new system will translate into the language that you have set up in your language settings on the site.

Not all languages will be covered from the start, and will only work on new posts and comments — not ones from the past.

The button will say ‘See Translation’.

The announcement was made in a post on the site.

It comes just days after Instagram revealed it now has more than half a billion users.