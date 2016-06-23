Mark Zuckerberg covers his laptop camera with tape

Mark Zuckerberg covers his laptop camera with tape — in a bid to stop snooping into his life by hackers, as this picture shows.

The billionaire Facebook CEO posted the image on Facebook as he celebrated the news Instagram — which Facebook owns — had reached 500,000 likes.

And it didn’t take long for observant internet users to start peering into what was in the background.

The two most interesting things, first noticed by Twitter user Chris Olson, was that Zuckers has both the camera and the microphone jack on his Macbook covered up with tape.

3 things about this photo of Zuck: Camera covered with tape

Mic jack covered with tape

Email client is Thunderbird pic.twitter.com/vdQlF7RjQt — Chris Olson (@topherolson) June 21, 2016

Security experts have long been in support of covering up webcams on computers when they are not in use.

They are always going to be a vulnerability, and not just for random nosy hackers — but for criminals and intelligence agencies too.

People can get access to the camera relatively easy, for example through malware on websites or in emails.