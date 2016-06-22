Men less likely to use condom if partner is attractive

Men are less likely to use a condom with a woman if they perceive her as attractive, a study has found.

They are also less likely to use protection the more they think of themselves as good looking, the research shows.

The survey of 51 straight men asked them to rate photos of the faces of 20 women on their perceived attractiveness.

They were then asked how likely they thought each woman was to have a sexually-transmitted infection and how likely they would be to have sex with them without wearing a condom.

The researchers found that the more attractive a woman was seen as on average, the more likely the men were to be willing to have sex with them without a condom.

Conversely, the men were more likely to want to use protection the less attractive the woman was perceived to be by the group as a whole.

As could be expected, they were also more likely to use a condom the more they thought a woman looked like she might have an STI.

And they were more likely to stay safe if they were in a relationship.

The study was published in BMJ Open and was a collaboration between researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Bristol in the UK.