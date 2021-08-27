Netflix Game Subscription service launched: Stranger Things mobile games now available with no ads, no in-app purchases, and already paid membership

Netflix had indicated it had plans to deploy a game streaming service. Although nowhere in the league of Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PlayStation Now, the Netflix mobile gaming does have its own advantages.

All-you-can-consume content provider platform Netflix has officially entered the gaming arena. Although the space is currently dominated by companies such as Microsoft, NIVIDIA Google, and Sony, Netflix is hopeful of a slice. Incidentally, Netflix is not offering a remotely hosted game streaming service.

Netflix game streaming service is quite different from other platforms, but stay true to the core all-you-can-eat subscription promise:

Netflix has officially debuted its first mobile games for users in Poland. This undoubtedly marks the streaming service giant’s entry into gaming.

The first Netflix games are based on the popular series Stranger Things. They are called Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. These look like 8-bit games, perhaps to evoke a feeling of nostalgia about simpler times.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Netflix is promoting the games and the service inside its apps. However, clicking on the titles takes users to the Google Play Store. In other words, each of the game titles gets its own Android App Store listing.

Netflix gaming arrives on Android with two Stranger Things games, but there's a catch https://t.co/mRMwGcObdW pic.twitter.com/F5c6X6zAH7 — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) August 27, 2021

After downloading the games, users will have to enter their Netflix account login credentials to gain access. What the method suggests is that Netflix is merely offering game titles on the Android app store.

Just to be clear, Netflix is not streaming any games. In other words, it is not a game streaming service such as Google Stadia, GeForce Now, Steam, Amazon Luna, etc.

Why should anyone download Netflix-linked games from Google Android Play Store?

If Netflix is merely offering game titles that users must download from an App Store, why should anyone avail of the service? Perhaps the answer to the question lies in the ubiquity of a Netflix account or easy access to a Netflix subscription.

Netflix begins its official (and very small) gaming program https://t.co/wcvzfoLADJ pic.twitter.com/PYoaNJhcic — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) August 26, 2021

Netflix is one of the most popular content providers. The attractive pricing includes access to all the content available for the region.

Additionally, Netflix is also suffering from success. In other words, there are many users who are relying on “borrowed” accounts.

Here’s what you can expect: – No ads

– No in-app purchases

– Games included with your Netflix membership We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Netflix could be betting big on these subscribers and users to drive the adoption of the new endeavor. Incidentally, the streaming service did highlight three things that users get with its games – no ads, no in-app purchases, and games included with a Netflix membership.

As it turns out, “Netflix Gaming” isn’t a streaming service https://t.co/ZXYehubbs3 by @samred — Ars Technica (@arstechnica) August 26, 2021

The company stressed that the endeavor is still in experimental stages “It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

It is not clear when Netflix will offer its mobile games outside Poland. The company had indicated that it will offer games on mobile devices first, and then expand it to more devices later. Simply put, there is a lot that Netflix hasn’t revealed or offered yet.