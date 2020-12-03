RTX 3060 Ti: Everything you need to know about NVIDIA’s new graphics card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is an excellent graphics card that packs an Ampere-based GPU. However, the real-life, in-game performance of the graphics card, which reportedly rival’s last year’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, is yet to be seen.

NVIDIA announced the availability of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which is the lowest-priced member of the RTX 3060 series graphics cards. The RTX 3060 Ti will supposedly replace last year’s GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, both of which launched at $399. The price is highly attractive for an Ampere-based graphics card, but availability is the key.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition announced but several board partners ready with multiple iterations:

NVIDIA has claimed the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. Being a member of the GeForce RTX 3000 family, buyers can expect reliable performance in ray tracing. The card will also benefit from NVIDIA’s own AI-powered DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is out today! Press acclaim that it’s “a huge upgrade” – Digital Foundry#UltimatePlay pic.twitter.com/qGvbXKKdwJ — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 2, 2020

Although NVIDIA has announced a ‘Ti’ variant, there could be a non-Ti variant, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, in the near future. Moreover, buyers can also expect several more iterations of RTX 3060 Ti from NVIDIA board partner cards like Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

Interestingly, unlike previous launches, NVIDIA has assured buyers that this card will also be available from major retailers and e-retailers. Moreover, the RTX 3060 Ti will be a part of gaming systems manufactured and sold by leading system builders worldwide and OEMs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications, and features:

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is using a scaled-back version of the GA104 GPU. This GPU is part of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. The reduction is observed in Streaming Multiprocessors Units (38 SMs), CUDA Cores (4,864), RT Cores (38), Tensor Cores (152), Texture Units (152), as well as ROPs (80). The RTX 3060 Ti has a GPU Boost Clock speed of 1665 MHz, while the RTX 3070 features a 1730 Mhz Boost Clock. The graphics card has a power draw of 200W.

Despite the reductions, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 have a few similarities. Both the GPUs have the same 14 Gbps 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory with 256-bit wide memory interface and 448 GB/s memory bandwidth. Both appear similar as they share the same basic design for the Founders Edition model. This means externally, both the graphics cards will have dual axial fans with a passthrough design for one of them.

The RTX 3060 Ti is an excellent card for 1440p ray traced gaming and high FPS 1080p. In sheer value, it’s a winner. https://t.co/1soj0B8IPC pic.twitter.com/eJXPF9Dn6p — IGN (@IGN) December 1, 2020

NVIDIA has aimed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at 1080p or 1440p resolution gaming with high settings and FPS. Moreover, besides the raw GPU power, the graphics card also benefits from NVIDIA DLSS. Incidentally, the graphics card has dedicated Tensor Cores to support the feature.

Additionally, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti comes with NVIDIA Reflex technology. The company promises this feature reduces system latency for a more responsive gaming experience.

Gamers who stream their gaming sessions would surely appreciate the new $399 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It supports GeForce Experience features including recording and streaming gameplay, taking screenshots, and optimizing games.