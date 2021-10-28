Samsung hints at its own Cloud Gaming platform exclusively for its Smart TVs: Co. suggests console-quality gameplay

Samsung already makes and sells massive, high-quality “Smart” television sets with Tizen OS adequate processing power and RAM. The company has now hinted it is actively developing a cloud gaming platform, exclusively for Samsung Smart TVs.

Samsung has teased that it is developing a new cloud gaming platform for its Smart TVs. The company clearly does not want to be left behind the likes of Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, NVIDIA, and perhaps even Walmart.

Samsung Cloud Gaming platform for Tizen TV OS:

The majority of Samsung Smart TVs run on the company’s own proprietary operating system called Tizen OS. Even the company’s smartwatches have a forked version of the same.

The South Korean tech giant held an SDC21 keynote presentation, wherein the company announced quite a few new initiatives. However, Yongjae Kim, Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Visual Display Software R&D took the stage to announce the company is developing a new Cloud Game Platform:

“To diversify your game selection on Samsung Smart TVs, we are developing a new Cloud Game Platform. This means that soon you will be able to enjoy games without purchasing high-end hardware, and developers can easily apply Samsung Smart TV’s seamless, immersive experience to new games.”

Samsung is bringing cloud gaming to its TV lineup. https://t.co/rxC3dawiPt pic.twitter.com/eSQnEIffKf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 28, 2021

The statement clearly indicates Samsung is planning a capable cloud gaming platform. The platform should have powerful server blades as they will have to compete against the likes of Microsoft Game Pass with Xbox X, and NVIDIA GeForce Now with the recently introduced RTX 3080 subscription.

Samsung TVs already have a capable and lightweight operating system. The Tizen TV OS is quite versatile, if not as common as Android TV. It can easily support apps and a web browser.

Will Samsung Smart TVs get an app-based or browser-based cloud gaming solution?

Samsung has merely teased that it is developing a cloud gaming platform. The company did not offer any more information about the same.

Samsung did not hint at any game developers it could be working with. Incidentally, way back in 2012, the company worked with Gaikai to create Samsung Cloud Gaming. The same service now reportedly powers PlayStation Now.

Samsung is building a cloud gaming platform for its TVs https://t.co/IDInENjfqh pic.twitter.com/sn8dXHYzsC — Engadget (@engadget) October 27, 2021

It is possible Samsung could be working with Google. The latter recently transitioned its own cloud gaming platform, Stadia, into a White Label solution that other companies could license.

If Samsung opts for a White Label service, it could save a lot of time and effort. Moreover, Google is clearly not insisting on using the Stadia brand when a company licenses the service.