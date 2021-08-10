THEA500 Mini will legally offer 25 Amiga 500 and Amiga 1200 games: Authentic style controllers with mini-console to offer retro-gaming experience

After the SNES Classic, PlayStation Classic, C64 Mini, and Sega Genesis Mini, here comes a miniature game console of the Amiga machines. THEA500 Mini is a miniaturized console that will come with authentic style controllers, additional I/O ports, and 25 legally licensed game titles.

Retro Games has announced THEA500 Mini, a licensed reimagining of the 16-bit Amiga 500 home computer. The A500 and the A1200 are truly the grandfathers of the at-home game consoles.

THEA500 Mini to arrive early next year and come with multiple modern technologies for better retro gaming:

THEA500 Mini is the latest mini gaming machine. The name might be a little odd, but the makers, Retro Games, have confirmed the mini console is indeed a tribute to the Amiga A500 and the Amiga A1200 game consoles.

The Amiga A500 arrived in the year 1987. Not just a game console, may retro-tech experts strongly consider it a computer. The original Commodore computer featured a 16/32-bit CPU and 512kb RAM.

The next 'mini console' that's just been announced is the A500 Mini, which is based on the Amiga 500. It'll include 25 games but can also play A500, A500+ and A1200 ROMs.https://t.co/CA0I7XuzLO pic.twitter.com/hjNMQt8XxZ — VGC (@VGC_News) August 10, 2021

The A500 had a full-sized keyboard that also accommodated the entire console within its body. Besides a controller, the console also had a mouse with two buttons.

Amiga also released the Amiga 1200, which had more advanced graphics architecture. However, the company couldn’t survive and eventually lost the PC race.

Now Retro Games is planning to offer THEA500 Mini in early 2022. It will reportedly emulate both the original A500 and the Amiga A1200.

The '80s called and they want their console back… Say hello to the A500 Mini! Get that nostalgic gaming feel playing through your favourite classics. #A500Mini #RetroGames Available to pre-order now: https://t.co/V04U0tLVRv pic.twitter.com/2dKuUOlKVG — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) August 10, 2021

The mini-console will ship with an authentic style two-button mouse and also includes an 8-button gamepad. It will also offer in-game save and pause features.

The mini-console will have multiple USB ports so that gamers can attach additional controllers as well as flash drives. Besides the USB ports, there is a single full-sized HDMI out port and a USB Type-C port for power. Retro Games has also offered a push-button to switch the console on and off.

Players will also have access to a range of other features on the THEA500 Mini. Some of the features include selectable 50Hz or 60Hz screen refresh rates, a CRT filter, and multiple scaling options.

A500 Mini gaming console to offer just 25 games, but gamers can sideload more titles:

Speaking about the THEA500 Mini, managing director of Retro Games, Paul Andrews said, “In this initial mini version of the A500, we have created what we believe gaming fans will love and will see as the evolution of mini-games consoles”.

Go back in time and relive a whole host of classic games! The #A500Mini is available to preorder in store today, featuring 25 games, the option to add 100's more and more! Coming 31/3/22. pic.twitter.com/rGoEmfljcy — GAME Burton On Trent (@GAMEBurtonTrent) August 10, 2021

Retro Games has confirmed that the THEA500 Mini will get 25 games, which the company has officially licensed. These include:

Breed 3D

Another World

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

Kick-Off 2

Pinball Dreams

Simon The Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

The Chaos Engine

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The ”Nth” Dimension.

Not enamoured with the design or colour but the A500 mini certainly looks like an interesting proposition in the Mini console market. Arriving in early 2022 for £119.99/€129.99/$139.99/AUD$199.99 pic.twitter.com/bbE1q6Pa2x — Kieran Fifield (@kieran_fifield) August 10, 2021

Gamers would also be able to load additional games through USB ports. These ports also support a standard PC keyboard for additional functionality.

THEA500 Mini will reportedly cost $139.99. Although there’s no fixed launch date, the creators are promising availability in “early 2022”.