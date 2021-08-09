Valve Steam Deck will accept, install and run Windows 11, but there is no performance mode when portable console is inside dock

Valve Steam Deck will eventually be able to run a standard edition of the Windows 11 Operating System. However, the portable PC with gaming capabilities will not have a “Performance Mode” when placed in the optional dock.

The latest Steam Deck runs SteamOS 3.0, which is a Linux-based operating system. In the future, the handheld computer will be able to run Microsoft Windows 11.

Valve Steam Deck will be ready to install and Windows 11:

The Valve Steam Deck is one of the most impressive consoles when it comes to portable gaming. At its core, the gaming console is a decently powered computer that runs a custom SteamOS 3.0, which is basically a tweaked edition of Arch Linux.

Valve assures owners can run all of their games on the Steam Deck at a minimum of 30 FPS. The portable gaming console has a custom version of the Steam store that lets gamers just log in and jump right into their Steam library. Users can also browse and purchase games inside the Steam store.

Valve says it's working with AMD to get the Steam Deck handheld ready for Windows 11. It sounds like Windows support is a focus area for the Steam Deck. Details here: https://t.co/zWS2YCmwE9 pic.twitter.com/VoCkrxRPrp — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 9, 2021

Steam Deck also supports Steam cloud saves, so gamers can pause their gaming session on their PC and continue right where they left off on the Steam Deck.

The SteamOS currently uses ‘Proton’ as a compatibility layer. This allows gamers to play Windows-based games without developers specifically porting them for the Steam Deck.

Valve Steam Deck will support Windows 11 https://t.co/UolBNA3o6W pic.twitter.com/Sq53VUHBb3 — Geeky Gadgets (@GeekyGadgets) August 9, 2021

However, moving ahead, the Steam Deck gaming console will be able to run Windows 11. This will obviously eliminate the need to rely on a compatibility layer.

“There’s nothing to indicate to us yet that there’ll be any issues with Windows 11,” noted Valve’s Greg Coomer, designer of the Steam Deck. Valve has been reportedly working with AMD to make sure the device meets all Windows 11 criteria.

Valve is on the TPM tip for Windows 11 and the Steam Deck. https://t.co/v5ss6Jomez — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) August 7, 2021

Windows 11 has some strict “System Requirements”. The SecureBoot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirement is already troubling PC owners who are running Windows 10.

Valve hinted it was prepared to let users install Windows 10 on the Steam Deck. However, the company will have to ensure the gaming console is ready for Windows 11, without any hacks or bypasses.

Valve Steam Deck will not activate any special Performance Boost or Power Mode when docked:

The Steam Deck gets its own dock. It is an optional purchase. The dock features DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, USB 3.1, and 2x USB 2.0 ports.

Translation: we want to avoid as much bugs as possible so we took the easy way out and did not provide an overclock mode when connecting a Steam Deck to a dock. A missed opportunity in my opinion. They've done a great job in designing this console. Why not go the extra mile? https://t.co/JWPZGcjspY — Ahmed Mosly (@NowOnAFM) August 9, 2021

Strangely, placing the Steam deck in a dock won’t result in any kind of performance enhancement for the handheld. In other words, the portable gaming console will perform exactly the same when gamers will place the same in a dock.

Valve has confirmed that the company is focused on improving the mobile gameplay, and hence, does not have plans to unlock any special power boost or performance mode while in the dock.

Valve has revealed a key differentiator between the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch: Using a dock to connect its handheld gaming device to a TV won't lead to performance improvements. https://t.co/DIBsWGsFkt — PCMag (@PCMag) August 9, 2021

The rumors about a special mode surfaced probably because Nintendo Switch switches to a higher-performance mode while in the dock. However, in the case of the Switch, Nintendo has actually placed limits on power consumption to boost battery life while being used as a portable gaming console.