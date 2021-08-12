Apple App Store approves first-ever legal cannabis delivery app: Eaze delivery service facilitates sales between individual users and small retailers

Apple Inc. has softened its stance on marijuana sales through its App Store. The company which formerly banned apps that facilitated cannabis sales recently allowed its first-ever weed delivery service app.

The new Apple App Store Policy makes an exemption for licensed pharmacies and “licensed or otherwise legal cannabis dispensaries.” And Eaze is the first-ever delivery service to secure approval for an app on the iOS and iPadOS app store.

A month after Apple In. relaxes App Store policy for licensed cannabis dispensaries, Eaze, and other secure approval:

Apple Inc. never seemed to have a favorable view of addictive substances. The company had a strict App Store policy that forbade apps which “encourage the consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol,” as well as those that facilitate the sale of “controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies), marijuana, or tobacco.”

Simply put, any apps that directly or indirectly offered sales, services, or even access to controlled substances were in violation of Apple Inc. App Store Policy.

BIG: Apple changed the rules for its App Store to allow apps that "facilitate the legal sale of cannabis,” as long as they are geo-restricted & follow other rules. Google’s Android Play Store, however, continues to ban marijuana "regardless of legality.”https://t.co/vbOvq5nr7p pic.twitter.com/nNPVXuDpWe — Tom Angell 🌳📰ⓥ (@tomangell) July 1, 2021

However, early last month, Apple reportedly revised the policy. The iPhone maker now makes an exemption for licensed pharmacies and “licensed or otherwise legal cannabis dispensaries.”

Just a month later, Apple Inc. has officially approved the first cannabis delivery app on the App Store. Eaze now has an app with a purchase center on the Apple App Store.

Eaze is a cannabis delivery service with 2 million registered customers in California. The service secured approval earlier this week.

Eaze facilitates cannabis product sales between users and retailers. Interestingly, sellers registered on the app independently hire staff to deliver the weed. They are also responsible for verifying the buyers’ identities.

A statement from Eaze claimed its app’s approval is a “major milestone for the legal cannabis market and consumers.” Speaking about the development, Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy said:

“It’s hard to overstate how important this is to our company and the industry. It’s deeply gratifying to launch the Apple Store’s first fully-functional cannabis delivery app.”

Before Apple lifted the ban and relaxed its stand on marijuana sales, customers had to complete all transactions through Eaze’s website.

Apple Inc. goes easy on the weed sale policy, but Google refuses to budge:

Since Apple Inc. relaxed its policy about apps that facilitate the sale of marijuana, several cannabis deliveries services have officially joined the App Store.

Some of the notable platforms that are now openly offering their services on the Apple App Store include Beta, Caliva, and Pineapple Express. Previously, quite a few questionable apps got creative to offer their services.

Previously, Weedmaps allowed users to locate and browse local dispensary menus. After the policy update, the platform has quickly updated its app. After the update, customers can complete their purchases directly from dispensaries through the platform.

Apple Inc. has lifted the ban after what seems like a long-overdue shift in the public perception towards cannabis. Google, however, continues to ban apps that facilitate weed sales.

Google essentially forbids Android apps from facilitating the sale of any marijuana or marijuana products, irrespective of the legality. It is not clear when or if Google will follow Apple Inc. and relax its hard stance against the sale of marijuana through Play Store apps.

It is important to note that not all states in America have legalized cannabis sales. Hence, not every iPhone or iPad user may have easy access to weed through their devices.