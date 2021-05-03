Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 minor update to address App Tracking Transparency bug but it won’t fix system-wide setting being grayed-out for few?

Apple has released a minor update to iOS, which brings the version to iOS 14.5.1. The update does address a bug in the newly introduced App Tracking Transparency framework. However, it might not solve a weird issue that a few Apple iPhone users have been facing.

Despite receiving a lot of flak from companies like Facebook, Apple Inc. released the iOS and iPadOS 14.5. Now, a new incremental update, called iOS 14.5.1 is available as Over-The-Air (OTA).

Apple is also releasing iOS 12.5.3 for older generations of iPhones that are incompatible with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for Apple iPads.

Apple Inc. releases iOS and iPadOS 14.5.1 but the update won’t address the system-wide ATT setting grayed out for some iPhone users?

It has barely been a week since Apple released the iOS and iPadOS 14.5. Needless to mention, after version 14, the 14.5 update was packed with several features.

Apple Inc. has added features such as Apple Watch Unlock, Siri improvements, and many more with the iOS 14.5 update. The most notable and eagerly awaited feature, however, is the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework.

At Apple, we’ve always believed that you should be in control of your data — what you do with it & who you share it with should be up to you. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 gives you the choice to share the data that’s being collected about you across apps and websites. pic.twitter.com/EbfN8CtiKd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 27, 2021

The ATT framework adds a system-level prompt to the iPhone and iPad. Essentially, app users must give their consent through the security prompt if they wish to be tracked by apps, services, and websites across the device.

Each and every app must seek and obtain the users’ permission. If the user denies, apps cannot track users across apps and websites. Needless to mention, this changes the way user tracking and customized advertising will work on Apple iPhones and iPads.

Updating your iPhone/ iPad to iOS/iPadOS 14.5 today to take advantage of ATT (App Tracking Transparency)? If you don’t want any app to request to track, and you don’t want those pesky pop ups – head to settings, Privacy and Tracking, then toggle off ⬇️ #iOS145 pic.twitter.com/7EbqWZOM4v — Shaun Jenks 📱⌚️💻🎧📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) April 27, 2021

Apart from per-app security prompt, Apple device owners also have a setting that has a system-wide effect. Sliding the toggle in this setting prevents all apps from asking and hence seeking permission to track users.

The setting, by default, can disallow apps from tracking users across apps, websites and services on an iPhone and iPad. Several users complained that this setting remained inaccessible.

Don’t know how much of a bug that is but mine can’t even be toggled, stays permanently disabled 😇 pic.twitter.com/NpcLIBBmGk — Javi (@javierdemartin) April 28, 2021

Apple says iOS 14.5.1 fixes a bug that prevented some users from seeing App Tracking Transparency prompts:

“This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

What this means is that iOS 14.5.1 will allow apps to ask for user permission. The update, however, does not mention fixing the issue that causes the App Tracking Transparency toggle in Settings to remain grayed out.

How to access, download, and install the latest 14.5.1 update on Apple iPhone and iPad:

As the name suggests, Apple Inc. has released the 14.5.1 update for iOS. But this does not mean only Apple iPhones, which run the iOS operating system, will receive the same. Even Apple iPads are receiving the iPadOS 14.5.1.

iOS 14.5.1 has just been released by Apple pic.twitter.com/lRj98pLDQc — Apple Scoop (@AppleScoop) May 3, 2021

The build number for the v14.5.1 is 18E212. In case an iPhone or iPad does not prompt for downloading and installing the update, users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update. The screen shows the currently installed version of iOS and whether an update is available.

iOS 14.5.1 has now been released OTA! Video coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/t1kEUtYu03 — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) May 3, 2021

As mentioned above, the latest incremental update does not address the weird ATT toggle grayed-out bug. Users, however, should not fret. Its untoggled state actually means that users are, by default, denying all apps the ability to ask for additional permissions to track them.