Apple ‘Self Service Repair’ will send genuine parts and tools to customers confident with DIY: Replace iPhone’s display, battery, and camera at home

Apple Inc. has confirmed the “Self Service Repair” program. Not just third parties but even consumers comfortable with DIY (Do It Yourself) can replace an iPhone’s display, battery, and camera at home.

Customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs using Apple genuine parts and tools will now the Apple Inc. Self Service Repair” program. Not just iPhones but genuine parts for even Mac PCs will be available to end-users.

Apple Inc. allows customers to join thousands of Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Independent Repair Providers:

It is no secret that the Right to Repair movement considers Apple Inc. as its number one adversary. However, that perception should change as the company has launched the “Self Service Repair” program.

The company’s customers, who are comfortable with performing repairs on iPhone and Mac PCs, will soon have access to Apple’s genuine parts, tools, and even service manuals.

"Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools"https://t.co/p1woirLweD pic.twitter.com/2iHblaz26t — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 17, 2021

Consumers need not bring their devices to a store or a third-party repair shop for repairs, claims Apple Inc. The company plans to start with the iPhone 12 and 13, followed by Macs with M1 chips.

Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US. Apple Inc. plans to expand the facility to additional countries in 2022. With the program, millions of iPhone owners essentially join the ranks of 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers.

The company insists the program is mainly for “individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.” However, it strongly urges that most customers should still go to a professional.

iPhone and M1 Mac owners essentially get access to genuine spares from Apple Inc. but what about third-party replacements?

It is truly commendable that Apple Inc. is offering end-users access to genuine spares, tools, and even service manuals. Incidentally, the company strongly urges to thoroughly study the Repair Manual before even placing an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools.

The entire process takes place through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Additionally, customers who return their used parts for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

Apple's self service program will let you repair iPhones and Macs yourself https://t.co/GwCHv080sx pic.twitter.com/PGB4NbNmSg — Engadget (@engadget) November 17, 2021

Eventually, the online store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools. In theory, these should be enough to reliably bring back any iPhone or M1 Mac to full functionality.

Apple’s just announced a new self-service repair program, and here’s how it works!https://t.co/8SBzFMikUc pic.twitter.com/NbJlK5NyPX — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 17, 2021

By allowing consumers access to genuine spares, Apple Inc. could have successfully eased off the pressure that the “Right to Repair” movement is mounting. Moreover, regulators around the world could also take a little lenient attitude towards the company.

However, Apple Inc. hasn’t said anything about third-party spares. Moreover, the company is rather quiet on warranty. After all, there could be several issues that might crop up after consumers open up their own devices.