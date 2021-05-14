Framework is offering pre-orders for fully-modular, upgradable, and repairable laptop starting at just $750

Framework, a San Francisco-based startup, has confirmed it is accepting pre-orders for a laptop that users can not only repair but also upgrade easily. Buyers who purchase the modular laptop could swap out nearly every component, and upgrade even the CPU.

The Framework laptop is available for pre-bookings. The startup’s first batch of modular laptops, with four different models, starts at just $750.

Framework laptops price and specifications:

It is surprising to note that despite being fully modular, Framework has priced its laptops based on the processor, memory, and storage options that buyers choose. Moreover, Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors power all the portable computers.

The entry-level DIY edition of the Framework laptop sports a pre-order price tag of just $750. At this price, buyers will receive a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 screen, a 1080p 60fps webcam, a 55Wh battery, and a 2.87-pound aluminum chassis. Buyers can use their own RAM, SSD, charger, and Wi-Fi card.

Preorders for the modular Framework Laptop are now open, starting at $999 https://t.co/Axlj82JhTG pic.twitter.com/XvzZwnh1zx — The Verge (@verge) May 13, 2021

For prebuilt systems, the startup is offering three starting configurations. The $999 Base comes with a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Performance model of the modular Framework laptop starts at $1,399. It bumps up the processor to a Core i7-1165G7 and includes double the RAM and SSD storage.

The top-end Professional configuration starts at $1,999. It comes with Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Windows 10 Pro.

The other variants have licensed Windows 10 Home. Buyers can also choose Linux operating system.

Framework launches DIY modular laptop for the future of sustainable tech, pre-order now https://t.co/OTi7qUCVuC by @NonaLeePorter1 — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) May 13, 2021

The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, webcam, battery, and chassis, of all the models are identical to the DIY edition. Framework is offering a customizable expansion card system for the I/O ports.

Users can select up to four ports from a selection of USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, and microSD slots. There’s also the option to add extra storage through removable USB-C SSDs. Framework is promising more port options in the near future.

Framework modular laptops availability:

Earlier this year, Framework offered a solution to one of the persistent and troubling issues with laptops: upgradeability. Besides simple upgrades such as RAM and storage, there’s little else that users can upgrade or replace.

The startup has clearly laid emphasis on the ease of upgrade. In other words, buyers need not head over to professional laptop repair shops to repair or upgrade components.

To pre-order the Framework laptops, interested buyers must put down a $100 deposit. The startup is promising shipment will start by end of July this year. There’s a 30-day return guarantee and a one-year limited warranty as well.

Framework is restricting preorders to the United States for now. Canadian buyers will get an opportunity in “the next few weeks”. European and Asian availability is set for later this year.