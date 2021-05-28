Google Chrome v91 released with V8 Engine: Latest update to web browser promises up to 23 percent performance improvement

Google has released the latest version of its Chromium-based Chrome web browser. The Chrome v91 packs a new V8 Engine, and new compilers called Ignition and Turbofan, which are managed by Sparkplug.

The latest version of Google Chrome version has graduated from beta to stable release channel. The new version brings with it the ability to freeze Tab Groups and have PWAs launch on startup.

Google releases Chrome v91 within a month of releasing Chrome v90:

Just a month ago, Google released Chrome v90. The update had several features such as loading HTTPS version of sites by default, support for AV1 encoder, the ability to link directly to highlighted text on webpages, etc.

This week, Google has begun sending out the Chrome v91. This new version introduces several new changes for users and web developers.

Google Chrome 91 is rolling out, forcing everyone to use the grid layout for tabs https://t.co/wEpMjIJwJA — XDA (@xdadevelopers) May 27, 2021

Chrome v91 builds upon the ‘freeze-dried tabs’ feature and prioritizes active tabs to offer a lean and efficient session. Moving ahead, the browser will start freezing collapsed Tab Groups to free up memory and reduce CPU usage.

Strangely, Google has removed the option of disabling the ‘Grid View’ of Tabs. Several users of the browser did not appreciate the feature.

The latest version of the web browser includes a major revamp of form controls such as checkboxes, radio buttons, sliders, etc. Interestingly, Microsoft collaborated with Google to bring about visual refresh.

Google claims v91 is as much as 23 percent faster owing to new JavaScript additions:

Starting with Chrome v91, websites that have multiple domains but uses the same log-in system can associate their sites with one another. In other words, Chrome’s password manager will now auto-fill login credentials across all associated sites.

The most important feature inclusion, however, is a pair of JavaScript additions. “An important component of delivering a fast browser is fast JavaScript execution. In Chrome, that job is done by the V8 engine, which executes over 78 years’ worth of JavaScript code on a daily basis.”

Chrome 91 is up to 23% faster, thanks to new JavaScript compiler, memory optimizations https://t.co/diPxlmz1M6 by @technacity pic.twitter.com/7kt3NDsZYM — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) May 27, 2021

Chrome is using a compiler called Ignition for quick execution, and Turbofan for optimizing the code for maximum performance. Google introduced the unique two-tier compiler system about three years ago.

Chrome 91 stable update has been released by Google for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systemshttps://t.co/RMWJbS5IMj — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) May 27, 2021

Interestingly, there’s another compiler called Sparkplug which attempts to “strike a balance” between the two. Essentially, it generates native machine code but doesn’t depend on information learned while executing the JavaScript code.

Apple Mac PC owners who bought the new computers with the M1 chipset could benefit the most from the latest version of the Chrome web browser.