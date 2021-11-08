Google claims ‘enhanced security algorithms’ for slow fingerprint scans on the Pixel 6 Android smartphone: Can users speed up the process?

Several Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Android smartphones are apparently offering worryingly slow fingerprint scanning and user authentication. The company has now claimed “enhanced security algorithms” are responsible for the concerning delays.

Google Pixel devices have traditionally relied on dedicated and exposed fingerprint scanners. The biometric user authentication method has now moved to a new location. It now sits below the screen, and the hardware seems to be causing a lot of delays in granting users entry into the phone.

Google Pixel 6 series of devices ditching traditional fingerprint scanners causing delays in user authentication and authorization?

Google Pixel 6 Android is a completely new smartphone from every perceivable angle. It has a brand-new Tensor SoC, a new display, and even an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Preliminary testing reveals the Tensor SoC beats Snapdragon 88 and even Samsung Exynos 2100. There’s no clear comparison between Google’s SoC and Apple Inc.’s M1 chipset, yet.

Google says unreliable Pixel 6 fingerprint unlock is a feature, not a bug https://t.co/NmTXTKo8xV — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) November 8, 2021

Incidentally, there’s no complaint about the processor, RAM, and even software on the Google Pixel 6 series of devices. There are, however, several social media posts about the slow reaction time of the fingerprint scanner.

Google has traditionally used a standard fingerprint scanner with exposed hardware. The scanner sat on the back of the device.

The new Pixel smartphones have AMOLED displays. These screens allow for an under-display fingerprint scanner. Following the popular trend, Google too placed the biometric authentication hardware below the screen.

Google is blaming ‘enhanced security algorithms’ for slow authentication:

There are multiple rumors that indicated Google could release an OTA update to fix the reaction time of the under-display fingerprint scanner. The scenario could turn out to be true because Google has reportedly laid blame on ‘enhanced security algorithms’ for slow fingerprint scans.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Interestingly, Google hints that users need to place their fingers a little more precisely on the scanner to reduce unlock times. This could suggest there’s a lot more than software issues hindering the performance.

Google had earlier indicated it would release a software update to address screen flickering issues plaguing some Pixel 6 Pro devices. But the company has remained non-committal on the fingerprint scanning speed issue.

Google lists screen protector brands 'certified' to work with the Pixel 6's fingerprint sensor https://t.co/GlZj32ZUse by @technacity pic.twitter.com/IqmYfuq90B — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) November 7, 2021

Incidentally, under-display fingerprint scanners have always been slower than exposed scanners that directly come in contact with users’ fingers. As Google Pixel devices have always had the latter, it is quite possible that users simply need to get used to the slightly slower pace of unlocking.