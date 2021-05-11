HTC launches two Virtual Reality wireless headsets: 5K Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 VR specifications, features, and prices revealed

The Facebook Oculus Quest 2 and the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses have two new competitors from HTC. The company has launched two new virtual reality headsets: HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3.

HTC held a virtual event to unveil two new virtual reality headsets. The company has designed these VR headsets for two separate markets: PC VR Gaming and businesses.

HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3 Specifications and features:

The HTC Vive Pro 2 succeeds the HTC Vive Pro launched way back in 2018. HTC promises a “5K” resolution (2448 pixels per eye), a 120-degree FOV display running at 120hz, as well as fast-switching RGB sub-pixels for almost eliminating the annoying screen door effect and motion blur.

An IPD (Inter-Pupillary Distance) slider, an adjustable head strap, and a resizing dial are standard. The VR headset supports third-party headphones. However, users can use the included ones as they come with Hi-Res Audio certification.

The headset is compatible with the mainstream DisplayPort certification as well as backward compatible with DisplayPort 1.2. The HTC Vive Pro 2 gains from Display Stream Compression that NVIDIA and AMD support. This means older graphics cards can still support the bigger and better hardware HTC is offering.

The business-focused HTC Vive Focus 3 is nearly identical to the Vive Pro 2. It too offers a “5K”, 120-degree screen with RGB sub-pixels. However, HTC has locked the refresh rate at 90hz.

The magnesium alloy framed headset retains the IPD sliders. Moreover, the headset has quick-release buttons for removing the front and rear gaskets for easy cleaning or swapping in between sessions.

HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3 run on the latest Qualcomm’S Snapdragon XR2 platform. In this regard, these headsets are identical to Facebook Oculus Quest 2.

HTC has mounted a battery on the back of the headsets. The company claims it helps in maintaining balance. Additionally, users can quickly swap out the battery.

In this regard, these headsets are similar to the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses. Incidentally, HTC claims the battery can recharge to 50 percent capacity within 30 minutes.

HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3 wireless Virtual Reality headsets price and availability:

HTC appears to have observed the needs of gamers and professionals. Moreover, the company seems to have listened to the complaints as well.

Hence, the company is offering Contact-free open back speakers with a special ‘audio privacy setting’. HTC is working on integrated hand-tracking.

In the meantime, the company s packaging a couple of redesigned controllers that utilize the headset’s cameras for tracking. HTC claims these controllers can work for 15 hours on a single charge.

The Vive Pro 2 launches on June 4, but HTC is allowing pre-orders from today, May 11, 2021. A full kit, which includes the headset, Base Station 2.0, and Vive Controllers, costs £1299 / $1399 / €1399.

HTC is offering a cost-effective headset-only upgrade for those who own previous generation Vive or other SteamVR trackers and accessories. The company is charging £659 / $749 / €739 for the upgrade.

The Vive Focus 3 will go on sale starting on June 24. It is sporting a price tag of £1060 / $1300 / €1180 price tag.