Instagram Kids for children under 13 in active development as Facebook securing the next generation of Internet users

Facebook is reportedly developing ‘Instagram Kids’. As the name suggests, the social media platform would cater to children below the age of 13.

Although Facebook or Instagram hasn’t officially confirmed yet, executives at Instagram are reportedly planning to create an image-based social media platform for teenagers and children. The platforms currently do not allow underage children access to the adult version of Instagram.

Facebook has ‘H1 Priority’ for developing Instagram for children?

Instagram currently forbids users under the age of 13. However, it is increasingly difficult to impose such restrictions.

Speaking about the practical challenges, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram reportedly said: “The company knows that more and more kids want to use apps like Instagram and that it was a challenge verifying their age, given most people don’t get identification documents until they are in their mid-to-late teens.”

“We have to do a lot here, but part of the solution is to create a version of Instagram for young people or kids where parents have transparency or control. It’s one of the things we’re exploring.”

Facebook is working on an Instagram for kids https://t.co/gYTVwtYSdp — Charles H. Brewer (@IntrepidMarketr) March 19, 2021

What Mosseri has clearly hinted at is the development of Instagram Kids. The platform would allow kids and children under the age of 13 to join and share images.

Mosseri added that it was early in Instagram’s development of the product. She stressed that the company doesn’t yet have a “detailed plan.”

Facebook Is Building An Instagram For Kids Under The Age Of 13 https://t.co/fHMHEnTOpe — Natalia (@s1mplynat) March 19, 2021

While Instagram may not have a concrete plan, the company appears determined, as clearly indicated by Vishal Shah, Instagram’s vice president of product, through an employee message board :

“I’m excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list. We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time.”

How will Instagram Kids function?

It is important to note that neither Facebook nor Instagram has officially confirmed the existence or development of Instagram Kids. Reports, however, indicate that Pavni Diwanji could lead the project.

Diwanji recently joined as Vice President. However, she previously worked at Google, where she oversaw the search giant’s children-focused products, including YouTube Kids.

Incidentally, Facebook already has a social media platform called Messenger Kids. It is a chat client for children that parents can monitor.

: Instagram ‘exploring’ a version of app for kids under 13 https://t.co/1xNFXpwx38 — David Kisamfu (@thedextazlab) March 19, 2021

While Messenger Kids had specific safeguards, a bug in the platform reportedly allowed children to join groups with strangers. Despite the obvious risks involved, Instagram could go ahead with a children-friendly platform’s development.

Facebook acquired Instagram for a Billion Dollars about a decade ago. Back then, it was one of the biggest acquisitions in the tech world.

The social media giant has indicated it has about 3.3 Billion Monthly Active Users (MAU). It is obvious the company is interested in devising ways to bring in the next generation of internet users into its fold of multiple social media platforms.