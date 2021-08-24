Intel will be friends with the overclocking community: Chandler confirms Xe DG2 HPG Graphics Cards will allow tweaking settings right from Drivers

Intel is gradually releasing more information about its upcoming Arc Graphics Cards, codenamed Alchemist. These Xe DG2 HPG GPUs will have overclocking capabilities right within the Driver User Interface, confirmed Roger Chandler (Vice President and General Manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions).

AMD and NVIDIA have long offered both simple and complex ways of overclocking their respective GPUs. Moving ahead, Intel Arc Graphics Cards too will have easy ways to finetune multiple settings to wring out a little more performance.

Intel Arc Graphics Cards will have XeSS with AI/ML SuperSampling for PC of every form-factor?

Intel’s Roger Chandler has offered some extensive details about the upcoming Intel Arc High Performance, gaming-oriented Graphics Cards. These cards will have the Xe DG2 GPU, and nearly every laptop, desktop, ultra-slim, could have a discreet graphics chip.

Intel is focusing more on high-performance graphics architectures for desktops and laptops, confirmed Chandler. He even confirmed that the DG2 GPU, codenamed Alchemist, has its successor, codenamed Battlemage, already under active development.

Intel Xe HPG ‘Alchemist’ GPU Detailed: Built On TSMC 6nm And Landing In Q1 2022 https://t.co/17dx3gdhva pic.twitter.com/qXmmF1F6kC — Wccftech (@wccftech) August 19, 2021

After Battlemage, Intel will offer Celestial, and Druid GPUs. Intel hasn’t offered much information about these upcoming generations of Intel GPUs. However, these next-gen GPUs from Intel will obviously have better performance, while minimizing the impact on battery life and power consumption.

We’re pulling back the layers and revealing some of the wonders of #PonteVecchio, our most advanced data center GPU. See how it’s already hitting industry leading performance numbers, with +45 TFLOPS of performance. https://t.co/MPbhOzT3yB #XeHPC pic.twitter.com/0NjjaM6H3n — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) August 19, 2021

The Intel Xe DG2 Alchemist GPUs are actually System on a Chip (SoC). This means Intel is layering a lot more on the GPUs, and Graphics Cards.

As part of Intel Architecture Day 2021, Intel's GPU group has unveiled Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), their own neural net-based image upscaling technology. Combining spatial, temporal, and NN techniques, XeSS will be competing with NV's DLSS and AMD's FSR techhttps://t.co/EqRmw8L3UM pic.twitter.com/gG27KSwfXK — AnandTech (@anandtech) August 19, 2021

The company is promising its upcoming GPUs will deliver “the compute efficiency, graphics efficiency, and scalability required for high-performance gaming”. However, what SoC reference means is that Intel’s GPUs will have a combination of high-performance, power-hungry cores, and high-efficiency compute cores for common tasks.

Intel recently confirmed that its Xe DG2 Alchemist Graphics Cards will support XeSS. The platform is akin to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. With Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence using onboard cores, Intel XeSS is closer to NVIDIA DLSS.

Intel will offer overclocking capabilities for its Xe DG2 HPG Graphics Cards right at the Driver UI level:

NVIDIA and AMD have additional software that Graphics Cards users rely heavily on to tweak the GPUs. Moving ahead, Intel too will offer overclocking capabilities for all its discreet graphics cards.

Incidentally, Intel has confirmed that users can perform certain overclocking tricks right from the Driver UI. The company hasn’t disclosed how a driver page within Windows OS can offer the settings that dedicated applications such as the GeForce Experience offer.

Intel Plans to Add Overclocking Capabilities to Its Arc GPU Drivers https://t.co/KWNIReUdOD pic.twitter.com/UYTfZCwOts — Tom's Hardware (@tomshardware) August 24, 2021

However, Chandler mentioned the controls will be extensive enough to allow enthusiasts to “push the hardware to the limit”. He was presumably hinting at the need for third-party overclocking utilities while using NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards.

Intel Arc GPU drivers will include built-in overclocking tools https://t.co/ZDqyzAaQIP pic.twitter.com/kbHfoHVZZc — TechSpot (@TechSpot) August 24, 2021

Traditionally, the two leading GPU makers have offered limited overclocking abilities. These companies claim the safety of the hardware and extending the card’s service life as primary reasons.

However, Intel seems to be implying the company could offer finer controls over voltages and other key adjustments right within its core software. This could potentially eliminate the need for third-party software for tweaking or overclocking an Intel Arc Xe DG2 HPG Alchemist Graphics Card.