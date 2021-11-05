Microsoft clears Windows 10 21H2 Cumulative Feature Update, clearly signaling the arrival of 21H2

Windows 10 May 2021 Update or version 21H1 is now available for every eligible Windows 10 PC. This essentially means Microsoft is ready with the Windows 10 21H2 Cumulative Feature Update.

Windows 10 21H1, the BIG Update of this year has now entered ‘General Availability’ through ‘Broad Deployment’. In several cases, this means Windows Update will search for, download, and install the update automatically with no user intervention.

Microsoft has opened up 21H1 or May 2021 Update for broader deployment:

Microsoft introduced the Windows 10 21H1 or May 2021 Update in May this year. The company has a biannual update schedule for Windows 10.

The May 2021 Update for Windows 10 is the BIG Update. Microsoft offered the same through a “measured seeker-based approach”.

Windows 10 21H1 update is now available for everyone https://t.co/bEejemuV0S — Blaze Trends (@theblazetrends) November 5, 2021

The company deliberately throttled the availability in the first few weeks of the release of the update. Thereafter, the update entered a ‘Safeguard Hold’ due to some compatibility issues.

It wasn’t until after July that the update started arriving for a large number of Windows 10 PCs. Moreover, the majority of PC owners had to manually search for, download, and install the Cumulative Feature Update.

This week, Microsoft has moved the May 2021 Update to the “Broad Deployment” channel. Simply put, every Windows 10 PC user will now have access to the same.

Anyone can now check for updates and start downloading version 21H1. Moreover, the Windows Update app could automatically seek, download, and install the same.

What is the November 2021 Cumulative Feature Update for Windows 10, and should PC users get the same?

Microsoft is currently preparing Windows 10 November 2021 Update for public rollout. The update should arrive this month but could be slightly delayed to the last week of November 2021.

Microsoft has confirmed that build 19044.1288 is the candidate for public rollout in November. It is now available to Windows Insider Program participants through the Release Preview Channel as part of the Seeker Experience.

Microsoft clears Windows 10 21H1 for everyone ahead of November 2021 Update launch https://t.co/XNUKrZs36V pic.twitter.com/zGrwnkOzT6 — Windows Latest (@WindowsLatest) November 5, 2021

Incidentally, in the Release Preview channel, users can choose between Windows 11 and Windows 10 21H2.

Version 21H2 is reportedly a follow-up to version 21H1 and is an enablement package. This is the second feature update for Windows 10 in 2021.

The Windows 10 21H2 Cumulative Feature Update is a SMALL Update. Microsoft has indicated it is all about minor improvements.

Some of the notable features in the 21H2 Update include support for WPA3 H2E standard, better control over Windows Hello and GPU compute support in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).