Microsoft Defender is an Endpoint Security platform for small businesses up to 300 employees: Subscription antivirus will shield Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices?

Microsoft has confirmed and launched a new Endpoint Security Solution. The Microsoft Defender security platform is aimed at Small and Medium Businesses with up to 300 employees.

Considering the exponential rise in cyber threats, and more specifically, ransomware attacks, Microsoft has announced Microsoft Defender. It is a security solution that is well above Windows Defender and should protect all devices connected to a Windows 11 PC.

Small and Medium Businesses most affected by growing cyberthreats and ransomware attacks?

There has been an unprecedented rise in digital threats. Reports indicate ransomware attacks have grown by 300 percent in the past year.

According to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, about 50 percent of the attacks affect SMBs. It is concerning to note that only high-profile ransomware attacks, such as Colonial Pipeline, Gigabyte, Apple Inc. suppliers, receive attention.

Meanwhile, smaller companies face growing threats every day. And concerningly, these businesses have way less security infrastructure or digital defenses than the large tech giants. Simply put, SMBs are a way easier target to hit, and score a quick buck.

No wonder ransomware gangs are launching massive phishing campaigns with millions of emails that attempt to snare any one employee. Even a single successful security breach is enough to compromise security, and encrypt corporate data.

Presumably understanding the limitations of SMBs, and the need to have a holistic security platform, Microsoft has launched Microsoft Defender.

Microsoft Defender specifications, features, availability, and subscription price per user:

Defender for Business promises to help SMBs stay protected against cybersecurity threats. Interestingly, the protection umbrella extends beyond Windows 11.

Defender for Business assures protection from malware and ransomware across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. The Windows OS maker offers simplified client configuration.

SMBs should appreciate the wizard-driven setup and recommended security policies activated out-of-the-box. It appears Microsoft is well aware that the majority of SMBs do not have a dedicated cybersecurity team.

Key features of Microsoft Defender for Business include:

Simplified deployment and management for IT administrators who may not have the expertise to address today’s evolving threat landscape.

for IT administrators who may not have the expertise to address today’s evolving threat landscape. Next-generation antivirus protection and endpoint detection and response to detecting and responding to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring.

to detecting and responding to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring. Automated investigation and remediation to help customers react quickly to threats.

to help customers react quickly to threats. Threat and vulnerability management proactively alerts users to weaknesses and misconfigurations in software.

proactively alerts users to weaknesses and misconfigurations in software. Microsoft 365 Lighthouse integration with Microsoft Defender for Business for IT service providers to view security events across customers, with additional capabilities coming.

Microsoft will soon start testing Defender for Business with its customers and IT partners. In other words, the company could release a Preview version of Microsoft Defender for testing and evaluation purposes.

There’s no confirmation about the general availability of Microsoft Defender for Business. However, Microsoft Partner Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) channels will reportedly offer the product as a standalone offering.

Microsoft 365 Business Premium subscribers will get Microsoft Defender for free. SMBs can also purchase the product as a subscription costing $3 per user per month.