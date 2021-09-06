Microsoft merging Disk Cleanup Utility with Storage Sense App is another way to deprecate Control Panel and replace it with Settings app?

The latest edition of Windows 11 lacks the popular Disk Cleanup application or platform. Instead, the Windows 11 Dev Build has a singular Storage Sense platform.

In yet another attempt to retire Control Panel, Microsoft has merged the functions of Disk Cleanup with Storage Sense. The latter is supposed to be a unified platform to offer all storage-related aspects pertaining to the non-volatile and non-removable storage media.

Disk Cleanup Utility is one of the underappreciated tools in Windows OS for reclaiming storage space:

The classic Disk Cleanup tool is indispensable for Windows operating system users. As the name suggests, the platform performs the housekeeping functions for the primary or boot disk.

Experienced and novice Windows 10 operating system users have long relied on Disk Cleanup to clean their primary hard drives or Solid-State Drives.

Don't forget to run Disk Cleanup if you're giving Windows 11 a shot! And this should go without saying, but don't run it as the primary OS on a daily use system! It's still incomplete software and may be prone to bugs. pic.twitter.com/XieWolEOsR — Evangeline Domenech (@CatgirlEva) June 30, 2021

One of the biggest consumers of valuable disk space has always been the Windows Update files. Windows OS routinely stores the updates for “future use”. Although useful, more often than not, these files continue to occupy storage space, until Disk Cleanup erases them.

Several Windows 7 OS users upgraded their PCs to Windows 10, and the new OS stored important files from the previous installation. Disk Cleanup also removes these files of “Previous Installations” which Windows stored for “future use”.

After that point, windows disk cleanup will remove the contents of C:/Windows.old and you would need to clean install to go back to Windows 10. Doing a reset will jaut do a reset of the existing installed windows 11 build at that point. — Eric 'The Lab' Marsi | The #FNG Microsoft MVP (@EricMarsi) July 1, 2021

The easiest way to access Disk Cleanup is to type and enter “cleanmgr” command in the Run dialog box. Alternatively, Windows 10 OS users can also right-click on the primary boot disk and choose “Properties”. Disk Cleanup is present inside the General Tab.

Windows 11 Update stuffs Disk Cleanup within Storage Sense:

Microsoft introduced Storage Sense in Windows 10 with Fall Creators Update version. It has a few more features compared to the Disk Cleanup. The platform offers more information about the storage media inside the PC.

Quick look and review Windows 10 October 2018 update build 17758 Storage sense and Cortana search Se Did you notice any changes? Here is what you missed if you haven't noticed so far from your Sept.11 Windows 10 Update. https://t.co/BvOBtVhUh4 — Memory Lane Computer (@MemoryLaneComp) September 19, 2018

However, the app seems like yet another attempt to retire the iconic components within the Windows OS that have been quite useful since Windows XP.

Incidentally, legacy Disk Cleanup is still reportedly present in Windows 11 dev version 22449.1000. However, Microsoft is steadily deprecating several features and favoring the Settings App.

ฟีเจอร์ใหม่บน Windows 11 (ซึ่งตอนแรกบอกว่าจะเป็นฟีเจอร์ที่จะมาบน Windows 10) คือตัวนี้ Storage management อันใหม่ และมี Storage Sense ไว้คอยลบพวกไฟล์ชั่วคราว ถังขยะ เคลียร์พวกไฟล์ OneDrive ที่ไม่ได้เปิดใช้นานๆ เป็นระยะๆ ให้ด้วย พวกไฟล์ OneDrive ที่โดนเคลียร์จะถูกเก็บไว้บน Cloud pic.twitter.com/ecDGLsj9OY — kafaak ®️ (นายกาฝาก) (@kafaak) August 31, 2021

Until recently, the Drive Properties dialog had the Disk Cleanup option. Now Storage Usage has taken its place. Clicking the button takes Windows 11 users to the “Storage used on other drives” section in the Storage sense.

It is important to note that Storage Sense a lot more comprehensive than Disk Cleanup. However, Windows OS loyalists who wish to use tools that are similar to Disk Cleanup can use CCleaner or CleanMgr+.