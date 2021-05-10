Microsoft released ‘Optional Update’ KB5001391 containing ‘News and Interests’ widget but not all are getting the feature in Taskbar.

Microsoft had released an Optional Update for Windows 10. The KB5001391 update includes the recently introduced ‘News and Weather’ feed right in the Taskbar. Strangely, not all who download and install the update have access to the new feature.

The News and Interests Taskbar feed widget became available as part of an Optional Update earlier this month. Windows 10 OS users on the 20H2 version can access the KB5001391 feature update.

Install the Optional Update KB5001391 to get the stable version of ‘News and Interests’ on the Windows System Tray:

Microsoft had released a new feature to the Windows 10 Insider program participants. The feature introduced a dynamic widget on the Taskbar.

Located on the lower right side, beside the System Tray, the widget essentially eliminates the need for installing third-party apps for dynamic content.

if you really want the new Windows 10 taskbar widget early, you can get the KB5001391 update that enables it through Release Preview on the Windows Insider ring, or wait until it's in general optional preview through Windows Update in the coming days pic.twitter.com/K6e3e5gatS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 23, 2021

The News and Interests widget, grants Windows 10 OS users, quick access to a dynamic feed of news, stocks, and weather information straight from the Taskbar. Users need not head over to the internet to quickly check the weather, stock prices, or news snippets.

The new taskbar news and weather widget feature will pop out into a mini-feed of dynamic content. The content will pop up whenever a user glides or hovers over the widget.

The new optional update (Personalized content at a glance: News and interests on the Windows 10 taskbar) in Windows Update is very good and neat. I liked it so much. Easier to see the weather and latest news at a glance. 👍👌

Users can personalize the pop-up with the latest sports news, headlines, and weather information. Microsoft is relying on its Microsoft News network to bump up news and content from more than 4,500 sources.

The company has been steadily curating the news and other content providers using Artificial Intelligence for the past several months. Moreover, the new taskbar widget will also gradually learn the users’ preferences.

All Windows 10 users will get News and Interests in their taskbar in the coming weeks https://t.co/vMtuQutAkj — Xeta Group (@XetaGroup) May 9, 2021

It should gradually be able to submit relevant and customized or curated content accordingly. The AI learns when users dismiss or like stories in the feed.

Windows 10 OS installed on the PC must be on the v2004 or 20H2 to receive the Optional Update. The cumulative update KB5001391 updates the builds 19041.964 and 19042.964, respectively.

Microsoft restricting the availability of the News and Interest widget?

Back when Microsoft was testing the News and Interests widget, the company had restricted the availability of the new taskbar widget feature to testers in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India.

Some complaints from users claim the widget hasn’t appeared in the Taskbar even after installing the Optional Update. It seems the new taskbar function isn’t reaching all users even after installing the update.

Microsoft hasn’t offered any detailed information about the missing feature. However, it is quite likely the company is still testing the same. Incidentally, a new version allowed users to prevent the widget from activating when they hover over the area.

To disable it, right-click on that icon, and you shall see the below.

"Turn off" the News and Interests, should make it go away. Cheers. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QyQbIrIpxL — Debi Prasad (@somebionic) May 7, 2021

Here’s the official information from Microsoft about the Windows 10 update KB5001391: