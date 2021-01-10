Microsoft removes Windows 10 October 2020, 20H2 Cumulative Feature Update ‘Upgrade Block’ and addresses ‘Random Reboot’ issue

Microsoft is addressing a critical and annoying issue that several Windows 10 OS users were facing for some time. The company acknowledged and is fixing, an annoying Windows 10 October 2020 bug that causes random reboots of the affected computer.

Microsoft has also removed Windows 10 October 2020, 20H2 Cumulative Feature Update ‘Upgrade Block’. This means the Feature Update will now be available to more Windows 10 users who were stuck with the May 2020 or 20H1 update.

Microsoft fixes annoying Windows 10 bug that forces random reboots:

Microsoft acknowledged a weird bug in Windows 10 October 2020 Cumulative Feature Update in November 2020. Some of Windows 10’s most recent updates result in critical problems with the Local Security Authority Process.

The problem wasn’t widespread. But for some configurations, the bug resulted in random reboots. Many of the affected Windows 10 systems would experience a sudden pop-up of the message: “PC will automatically restart.”

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 crash issue causing forced reboots https://t.co/UzFmVpH08o pic.twitter.com/9oQOFb2LUa — David Logan (@DavidLogan2020) January 9, 2021

Users would typically have less than a minute to save all of their work. Needless to mention, the Windows 10 bug could lead to data loss if users didn’t quickly save any work they had kept open in the background.

The document about the fix indicates the fix is bundled with the latest updates. The company has assured that users won’t encounter the critical error as long as they’re using the most recent version of Windows 10 version 20H2.

Microsoft lifts ‘Upgrade Block’ for Windows 10 October 2020 or 20H2 Cumulative Feature Update:

A few months before Microsoft sends the first major Cumulative Feature Update of 2021, known as 21H1 or May 2021 Update to Windows 10, the company has lifted the “Upgrade Block” from the October 2020 or 20H2 Feature Update. This will allow a far greater number of Windows 10 PCs to receive and install the 20H2 Update.

Microsoft had placed an Upgrade Block over 20H2 Update a few weeks after the October 2020 Update rolled out. The company received several complaints about weird bugs, random BSOD, system freezes, or crashes.

Microsoft Resolves Windows 10 October 2020 Update LSASS.exe Bug https://t.co/DAAYWl35kZ — hup (@hup333) January 9, 2021

Microsoft has been trying to tweak the delivery of updates for Windows 10. The company is experimenting with quite a few delivery methods. Apparently, it wants to ensure a greater number of Windows 10 users receive new features, without worrying about crashes or BSOD.

Although Microsoft is offering new fixes at an accelerated pace, Windows 10 continues to have quite a few bugs. The latest headache for PC users with the latest OS from Microsoft is authentication and browser cookies issues, and a few more.