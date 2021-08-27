Microsoft still allows Windows 11 on partially-compatible but officially unsupported hardware: There will be a warning about ‘device in unsupported state’

Windows 11 has some of the strictest system requirements. However, Microsoft may be offering some leeway to PC users who wish to experiment with the latest operating system.

Microsoft is offering a simple loophole that allows officially unsupported but still capable computer systems to install and run Windows 11. The loophole, however, does make it amply clear that the OS is running in an “unsupported state”.

Microsoft leaves an easy to exploit loophole that allows Windows 11 installation on older hardware:

Microsoft Windows 11 is one of the biggest evolutionary leaps for the operating system. This is simply because the OS is way more demanding and stringent about compatibility.

It does not matter if the hardware is capable and has a workable service life. If the PC does not meet Windows 11 System requirements, it cannot officially update to Windows 11.

Microsoft told me that Windows 11 ISOs and the Media Creation Tool will not check against the list of supported CPUs, meaning you will be able to attempt a manual upgrade on an unsupported CPU if you *really* want, though it's not advised: https://t.co/RUhwPyrfKQ — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) August 27, 2021

Despite these strict requirements, Microsoft is reportedly going soft on the people who want to experiment with Windows 11. The company has apparently left a loophole that allows “partially-compatible” but officially unsupported computer systems to accept, install, and run Windows 11.

You’ll be able to install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUs using an ISO https://t.co/Saafk1WePX — XDA (@xdadevelopers) August 27, 2021

Technically speaking, Microsoft is not putting a hard cap on installations through Windows 11 ISOs. The company recently started offering bootable ISO images of Windows 11.

It is important to note that Microsoft still insists PCs must have a minimum of TPM 1.2, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a dual-core CPU. If the computer meets these bare minimum requirements, it can accept, install, and run Windows 11.

The Windows 11 installation, will, however, notify the PC user that the upgraded device is in an unsupported state.

Has Microsoft backtracked on its insistence about TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and elevated RAM and Hard Drive space requirements?

It is important to note that Microsoft has not gone back on the mandatory system requirements for Windows 11. Specifically speaking, the company is still insisting PCs wanting to upgrade to Windows 11, must have TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Microsoft is quietly saying that you'll be able to run Windows 11 on older, "unsupported" PCs. Here's what we know: https://t.co/6siCAmYGIU via @markhachman — PCWorld (@pcworld) August 27, 2021

Other requirements include a dual-core CPU, preferably one that is capable of running 64-Bit instructions. Incidentally, Windows 11 will have an iteration that can even work on ARM-based CPUs as these do not accept or recognize traditional x86 instructions.

Glad to see that it will still be possible to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware to see how it performs. If I run into problems, I can always fall back to Windows 10 which will still be supported until October 2025. https://t.co/5g48cZkw89 — Richard Waterworth (@waterworthr) August 27, 2021

Windows 11 will install and perform on computers that have all the required hardware. As mentioned above, the officially unsupported PCs will merely display a warning that will state the upgraded device is in an unsupported state.

Incidentally, Microsoft is still allowing anyone to register for the Windows Insider Program. By gaining access to the same, users with unsupported hardware could continue running Windows 11.