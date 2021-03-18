Motorola ‘Ready For’ rolling out to the Moto Edge+ Android 11 smartphones offering an alternative to Samsung Dex

Motorola Android smartphone users, especially the Moto Edge+, now have access to ‘Ready For’. The feature essentially turns the premium mobile device into a desktop computer when attached to a monitor, and wireless keyboard/mouse.

An alternative to Samsung Dex has arrived. Motorola has started rolling out its ‘Ready For’ software. The platform is available to Motorola Edge+ Android smartphone owners.

Motorola envisions multiple use cases for Edge+ with Ready For:

The Ready For platform needs Motorola Edge+ owners to acquire or own either a USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to HDMI cable. When connected to a desktop-grade monitor, the Ready For platform will launch automatically.

The Ready For feature essentially turns the Motorola smartphone into a desktop computer. For a complete desktop experience, users must pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with their Edge+ smartphone.

The most basic functionality is mirroring the phone’s display on a larger screen. However, Motorola envisions four different use cases for Ready For.

The first and most obvious one is a direct alternative to Samsung Dex, in looks and functionality. This setup will need a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard alongside a monitor.

The Ready For feature can also turn the Motorola edge+ into a powerful videoconference station. Users can rely on the smartphone’s 108-megapixel main lens or the 16-megapixel ultrawide lens for a far superior video chat experience.

Gamers can pair a controller with the Edge Plus and use it as a game console. Players can obviously play native mobile games.

However, with game-streaming services like xCloud, the Ready For feature can turn the smartphone into a powerful gaming console. And with some help from Microsoft, perhaps the device could also become a Windows 10 PC?

The fourth use case is an easily portable set-top box. Edge+ owners can simply plug their smartphones into any large-screen television and stream content from platforms using their own devices and subscriptions.

Is Motorola’s Ready For a capable Samsung Dex alternative?

Motorola’s Ready For is certainly a step in the right direction. The feature essentially turns a smartphone into a desktop PC that runs the Android operating system.

Google, the company that develops Android OS, has been improving the platform for this purpose. In fact, the latest Android iteration already has a hidden desktop feature.

The Motorola Edge+ smartphone is quite powerful. It has 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. These specifications are more than enough to support desktop-grade performance.

There are, however, a couple of limitations to Motorola Ready For. The feature is currently available only for the Motorola Edge+ Android smartphone with Android 11.

Secondly, not many owners of Android smartphones have HDMI to USB-C cables. This means an additional purchase is necessary.

Nonetheless, Motorola, Samsung, and even Google are developing a platform that many smartphone users need: a portable mobile computing powerhouse that can turn into a desktop with ease.