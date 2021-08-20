OnlyFans goes completely ‘Safe For Work’: Not just official Android App but the entire website will be purged of adult content?

OnlyFans, the site that earned the rather infamous “Patreon for porn” moniker, seems to be going clean. Not just the official OnlyFans Android App, but also the entire website will soon scrub nearly all adult and NSFW content.

A recently launched OnlyFans app only shows Safe for Work (SFW) content. Moving ahead, the platform is reportedly planning to purge all NSFW (Not Suitable for Work) content from all of its online properties.

OnlyFans has an official app on the Google Play Store for Android smartphone users:

OnlyFans does not need a detailed introduction. The platform has earned, perhaps willingly, the unofficial tagline “Patreon for porn”.

Simply put, the platform openly accepted and distributed adult-themed content. Until recently, content creators for OnlyFans majorly put out NSFW videos. Many of the videos might not be entirely pornographic in nature but were unsuitable or inappropriate for general public consumption.

OnlyFans announced that starting in October it will restrict itself from the business that made it an in-demand enterprise: hardcore porn. https://t.co/N4FM5Xxwbg — WIRED (@WIRED) August 20, 2021

It seems OnlyFans is now trying to shed its NSFW image. The site will, reportedly, continue to court content from creators that make videos outside the area of eroticism.

OnlyFans recently launched its own official app on the Google Play Store. The app does not have the name of the parent company.

Incidentally, the Android App store has several junk and spammy apps that attempt to masquerade as OnlyFans content providers. The official OnlyFans App is called OFTV (OnlyFans TV).

OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and two million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion US last year. https://t.co/YxnYNxcP6o — CBC News (@CBCNews) August 20, 2021

The OnlyFans app has a “gallery” that lists a selection of “Unlocked” free content. The platform has quite a large selection of videos from content creators that do not make adult-themed videos.

Reports indicate the OFTV app is not offering a way to use the OnlyFans account. However, it is possible the platform hasn’t plugged in the main website and its content.

Additionally, a few users of the app have indicated that the app does not push Google Ads. Simply put, OFTV is a legit app that serves SFW content without ads.

OnlyFans OFTV App is actually a strong indicator of the “clean and SFW” direction of the platform?

It seems the OFTV App is not just an SFW branch of the OnlyFans content library. Reports indicate the platform is ridding itself of nearly all the adult-themed content.

Starting October 1, 2021, OnlyFans will no longer host depictions of sex acts. However, the platform will allow nudity, indicates the site’s Acceptable Use Policy. Simply put, OnlyFans could be going “softcore.”

I don’t know the source or how true this is but one of my subscribers sent me this about #onlyfans @OnlyFans #onlyfansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/aT6omZHiof — kaleymariebb (@mangledlittleb) August 20, 2021

“Effective 1 October 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

A screenshot of a friends email with only fans pic.twitter.com/AJxz8nK774 — Hayden Brumhead (@HaydenBrumhead) August 20, 2021

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.”

NEW: Who gets to decide what stays and goes on the internet? In the case of OnlyFans, the answer seems to be: major credit card companies taking an increasingly hard-line stance on adult content. https://t.co/OQMoOGENf3 — issie lapowsky (@issielapowsky) August 20, 2021

Moving ahead, the platform should welcome content from creators that make general videos for education and entertainment. This should make OnlyFans a video-centric alternative to Patreon and similar creator support platforms.

It is amply clear that OnlyFans is taking a huge risk by effectively shutting out independent erotic models and sex workers. Alienating the biggest and most popular content providers of the platform could be a huge gamble.