Samsung SmartThings app is now available on the Microsoft Store: Will compete with Alexa on Windows 10

Samsung SmartThings app is finally on the Microsoft Store. The app should be a comprehensive solution to control multiple electronic devices inside a ‘Smart Home’ from a device that runs on Windows 10 OS.

What does the Samsung SmartThings app do?

Microsoft Store is a central app repository for apps and applications that work on Windows 10 operating system. While Samsung’s app is available, it is not downloadable or usable, yet.

Simply put, the Samsung SmartThings App merely has a listing on the Microsoft Store. The listing offers a very brief description:

“SmartThings lets you monitor and control your smart devices from your computer. Turn on the lights, locate lost devices, and more.”

Samsung SmartThings app could help Microsoft Windows 10 become a Smart Home controller:

Although the Microsoft Store doesn’t yet offer the SmartThings App for download, the potential is huge. The app, or more broadly speaking, the platform, already supports Android Auto.

Samsung is trying to make it SmartThings platform available on multiple OS ecosystems. Hence, the company has started working with several big names in the tech industry, all with the purpose of bringing the app to as many users as possible.

Back in January, while including Samsung’s platform in the Android Auto ecosystem, Google had said: We’re also working with Samsung to make it easier to manage smart home products from your device. You can control Nest devices, like Nest thermostats, cameras and doorbells, from the SmartThings app on Galaxy smartphones and tablets.”

“See all your connected devices on one screen by tapping on “Devices” in the Quick Panel of the Galaxy S21. Starting next week, SmartThings will also be available in Android Auto, so you can do things like turn off your kitchen lights from your car’s display as you pull out of the driveway.”

The statement clearly explains the potential of the SmartThings App. It is a competitor to Amazon Alexa. However, to be as effective, the platform will have to secure the cooperation of multiple electronic manufacturers who make smart devices.

The inclusion of the Samsung SmartThings App in the Microsoft Store should benefit both parties. Moreover, Microsoft now has a dedicated app from a large electronics maker that offers to control smart devices made by other manufacturers.

Simply put, Windows 10, a multi-platform operating system, now has a powerful platform to control smart devices. The platform is similar to Alexa, and Windows 10 didn’t have such a platform with a powerful backing before.

The Samsung SmartThings App in the Microsoft Store joins the Samsung Messaging app, Samsung Free newsfeed app, and the Samsung Quick Share app.