Spotify ‘Sing Along’ Karaoke feature is now live for Free and Paid subscribers: ‘Real-time’ lyrics from Musixmatch available for 8+ million songs

Karaoke and Sing-Along fans who use Spotify to belt out tunes will now have access to real-time lyrics. Musixmatch is offering lyrics for “over 8 million” titles.

Spotify is finally rolling out its real-time lyrics feature globally. The song-streaming service had previously beta tested the feature in select countries.

It is now easier to sing songs with correct lyrics:

Spotify has confirmed that it is offering real-time lyrics for its “millions of listeners” across the globe. The music-streaming service was cautiously testing the feature with a select few users in a limited number of countries.

The company has confirmed that lyrics will be available for the majority of songs that it offers. Moreover, the feature will be available irrespective of the type of subscription.

https://twitter.com/SwiftieDesi/status/1461331196244279307

Simply put, Spotify is offering the real-time lyrics feature to free and paid subscribers in all the countries it is active. Every user of the Spotify app will be able to see the lyrics. Spotify currently works on iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

Incidentally, in addition to accessing the lyrics, there’s also a social element that allows listeners to share lyrics on social media. The company has reportedly assured this feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library.

How to access real-time lyrics on Spotify?

The Lyrics feature will be available across Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Xbox One, along with Android TV, including FireTV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast. The procedure to access the feature is quite similar across a wide range of devices.

On the Spotify mobile app tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The track lyrics will start scrolling in real-time as the song is playing.

Spotify launches lyrics feature globally for free and paying users – The Verge Finally! https://t.co/xUjYMICcyj — MSY (@macauleysy) November 18, 2021

To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen. Users will be able to select the specific lyrics they want to share. Spotify has opened up access to third-party platforms.

On the SpotifyTV app open the “Now Playing View” on a song. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and enable Lyrics. Users will see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

Spotify Lyrics Go Live for All Users in the World, Including Kenya https://t.co/feOkXA1h30 — Techweez (@techweez) November 18, 2021

Incidentally, Musixmatch, a company that Spotify worked with previously, is offering the real-time lyrics feature. Spotify is also working with Genius, to offer the “Behind the Lyrics” feature.

It appears Spotify will stop offering this feature. It is no surprise that the Karaoke feature was hugely popular in Japan, but found few takers outside the country.