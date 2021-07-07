TikTok testing ‘Cameo’ feature within its own app: Subscribers can ‘Tip’ custom videos ‘Shoutouts’ with TikTok Coins

TikTok is taking a cue from ‘Cameo’ and could soon allow subscribers to pay content creators. The ‘TikTok Shoutouts’ feature is currently available in extremely limited beta testing.

TikTok users can request a custom video and reward video creators with ‘Tips’. The new Shoutouts feature is not available to all content creators and not even in all regions the TikTok app works.

TikTok is testing the new Shoutouts feature with select few creators in Turkey and Dubai:

A very limited number of TikTok content creators have reportedly received a new feature called TikTok Shoutouts. The feature lets users request custom videos from creators.

In exchange for the custom video, content creators can receive a ‘Tip’. Currently, TikTok is allowing tips using the same in-app currency that viewers reward creators with, during live videos.

TikTok launches Shoutouts – fans can request birthday wishes, pep talks and other messages from their favourite creators. Fans can directly pay in-app, through TikTok’s in-apps currency (also used for live-stream gifting). pic.twitter.com/i5zQJKNfP5 — Fabian (Bern) Ouwehand 法比安 (@iamfabianbern) July 4, 2021

Incidentally, creators are free to set their own rates for custom videos. In other words, there isn’t so much of a “Tip” but a fee or service charge.

The TikTok Shoutouts feature is available in very few markets. Reports indicate creators in Turkey and at least one in Dubai have access. On the other hand, the TikTok app is apparently preventing users in some regions from even requesting a video.

How does the TikTok Shoutouts feature work?

The TikTok Shoutouts feature appears as an extra link within the default app. The link is available within the creator’s bio. Tapping on it brings up a pop-up that shows the price of a custom video, a short description, a rating bar, and a “Request” button.

Woah Tiktok adds Shoutouts! You can also gift every user via commenting "gifts" instead. They're taking that monetization head-on! The payout for creators was low till now so would love to see where that goes! But how long before reels builds this too? pic.twitter.com/BGV08y8mwR — Vindhya C📸 (@vindytalks) July 7, 2021

Tapping on “request” brings up a new screen that explains how the feature works. Viewers who want a custom video must pay upfront while requesting the video.

The creator has three days to accept. The feature mentions payers should receive the video in their direct messages box within a week. It appears buyers have the ability to review the received message.

TikTok takes aim at Cameo by quietly testing a feature that lets fans buy personalized videos from influencers https://t.co/iNou7MyAtQ — Business Insider Tech (@BITech) July 7, 2021

Some of the common or popular suggestions include requesting a happy birthday wish, a pep talk, etc. TikTok has clearly modeled the feature after Cameo.

Launched in 2016, Cameo lets people request personalized videos from celebrities, as well as several social media influencers. However, the platform is open to all social media platforms.

It's basically Cameo for TikTok stars, within TikTok https://t.co/GahgPuI6YM — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 7, 2021

TikTok Shoutouts, on the other hand, is limited to TikTok. Moreover, the platform is allowing only its own in-app currency. Speaking about money, a few experts suggest video creators could draw inspiration from Cameo and demand a fee according to their “level of influence”.

Incidentally, it isn’t clear if the Shoutouts feature will be available for all creators. Judging by the past, it is quite likely that TikTok could offer the same to creators with a certain number of followers.