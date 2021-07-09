TikTok will help find jobs on social media: ‘TikTok Resumes’ feature is a LinkedIn competitor for creative content creators seeking careers online?

TikTok is officially entering the online job-hunting and career advancement services. The TikTok Resumes feature could help creative content creators seek employment through the platform.

A few months ago, Microsoft attempted to acquire TikTok but the deal couldn’t go through. Back then it was not clear why Microsoft was interested in acquiring a platform that offers short videos.

TikTok Resumes competes against Microsoft LinkedIn using its own platform, features, and content creation tools:

Within just a few months after Microsoft’s failed attempt to acquire TikTok, the latter has built its own online job search assistant. The TikTok Resume feature apparently competes with Microsoft’s LinkedIn.

TikTok Pilots Video Resume Creation, Job Search Tools https://t.co/OPbHh92A2t pic.twitter.com/D1zGJ1azc5 — Ron Dermady (@RDermady) July 8, 2021

TikTok has issued an official press release. In it, the short-video social media platform states: “With the rise of career and job-related creative content, TikTok believes it has an opportunity to bring more value to people’s experience with TikTok by enhancing the utility of the platform as a channel for recruitment.”

TikTok is currently experimenting with the Resumes feature. It is a pilot program the platform reportedly designed to expand and enhance TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery.

Chipotle using TikTok to start accepting resumes https://t.co/7mfxXsJInA — GenPony 666 ジェン•ポニー (@genpony) July 9, 2021

The platform is working with select companies to get the project off the ground. TikTok is also inviting job seekers to apply. There are entry-level to experienced positions. It has companies such as Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more.

The key difference between Microsoft LinkedIn and TikTok Resumes is that the latter insists job seekers use “TikTok Video Resume” to look for career opportunities. The platform “encourages interested candidates to creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences. And use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok.”

How to search for jobs in TikTok?

Interested job seekers who have a TikTok account can find TikTok Resumes in the app using #TikTokResumes. Additionally, the platform has its own official website as well.

TikTok invites candidates to “peruse job listings, examples of standout TikTok video resumes.” Additionally, there are profiles of TikTok creators who create career- or job-related content. The platform then urges job hunters to submit videos for posted jobs.

Find a job with TikTok Resumes https://t.co/o8uZ4hKmzG — Jamil Arif 🇵🇰 (@jamilarif) July 9, 2021

TikTok has ensured the Resumes feature is visible and accessible through a number of entry points, including the TikTok Discover page.

Currently, the platform is inviting job seekers through video resumes for U.S. job openings only. The platform will accept submissions from July 7 to July 31.

Post grad job hunting has NOT been easy for me. I’ve submitted hundreds of applications and nothing seems to work out :/#TikTokResumes is trending on Tik Tok and I created a video with hopes of it falling in front of the eyes of some recruiters. Please boost and interact!! pic.twitter.com/cTmqaMcbBl — Jade 💗 (@jadecarsonxo) July 7, 2021

Kayla Dixon, Marketing Manager at TikTok, said: “TikTok Resumes is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives. We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’”

Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok added: “#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform. And we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.”