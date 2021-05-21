Twitter has officially rolled out its application process to obtain the ‘Blue Tick’ of Verified Account badge: Simple in-app requests accepted

Twitter has officially relaunched its verification process which members can use to earn the coveted ‘Blue Tick’ which denotes a “verified” account.

Twitter relaunches account verification process with simple in-app applications and clearer guidelines:

Speaking about the revised system, Twitter wrote in a blog post: “Over the past several months, we’ve been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.”

Once you've opened the application link under “Verified” in your account settings: 1. Tell us which eligible category matches your account

2. Choose how you’d like us to confirm your identity

3. Submit the request and we'll let you know when you can expect a decision

“Today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on Twitter.”

“Over the next few weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see this update immediately today, don’t worry! We’re gradually rolling it out to everyone to ensure that we can review applications in a timely manner.”

Interestingly, Twitter claims users who do not receive the ‘verified’ Blue Tick, and strongly feel they should, can reapply within 30 days of receiving Twitter’s decision.

How to apply for Twitter Blue Tick verified account badge?

As mentioned above, Twitter is updating its app for all smartphone platforms such as Apple iOS and Google Android. The updated app will have a new entry marked “Verified”.

Twitter users can submit applications to request verification right from their Twitter account settings. The new “Verified” entry will be available on the account settings page.

The verification application process requires users to choose a single eligible category that matches their account, a method of identity confirmation, and to submit a request a verification request.

Accounts that can request verification need a profile name and image, at least one login in the last six months, a confirmed email address or phone number, and no 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating Twitter rules in the previous year.

Once applied, members should wait to receive a reply “within a few days or weeks, depending on the number of accounts that have already added their application to the verification queue.” If verification is successful, a blue tick badge will “automatically appear”.

These are just the primary requirements. Twitter has offered a detailed page that mentions the full requirements to verify an account.

Categories of accounts that can request verification include:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Accounts not eligible for verification include: