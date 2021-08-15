Twitter has “temporarily” halted the application process to earn the coveted Blue Tick of Verified badge. Additionally, the micro-blogging network is also rolling back a few “high-contrast” cosmetic changes to the website.

Multiple designs changes that aimed to make the Twitter website more engaging and accessible are reportedly giving many visitors headaches. The social media platform is not only toning down the revamped aesthetics but has also confirmed it is not accepting new applications for the Verified Blue Badge.

Twitter pauses ‘Verified’ program, again:

Twitter has confirmed that it has halted its newly-relaunched application process that could earn its members the coveted Blue Tick, which denotes the account is “Verified”.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

“We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience.”

Needless to mention, many Twitter users have been waiting for a very long time for the micro-blogging network to reopen the application process. The Blue Tick offers a position of privilege as it denotes the person is an influential member of society.

Twitter first launched the Verified program back in 2009. Back then the platform wanted to identify high-profile users that were at risk of being impersonated.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

The company paused the program in 2017, citing a misinterpretation of the program as an “endorsement or an indicator of importance.” Simply put, Twitter realized the Blue Tick accorded a lot of power.

Twitter then cautiously relaunched the application process earlier this year. The micro-blogging network even mentioned multiple new policies and parameters.

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

However, late last month, Twitter verified six fake accounts. Realizing it needed to put in a lot more effort, the social media platform has halted the program.

Yes. We’re working through reviewing all of the applications we’ve received as quickly as we can. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

It is important to note that Twitter will honor the applications it has already received. The platform has stopped accepting new applications.

Twitter website rolling back “high-contrast” visual changes:

Twitter’s website underwent a significant visual revamp earlier this month. The platform claimed it wanted to make the website visually appealing, accessible, and reduce clutter.

The social media platform introduced a new proprietary typeface called “Chirp”. Twitter even increased contrast to make buttons and other visual elements like images, stand out.

Needless to mention, there were some issues with the new design and color schemes. Twitter has reportedly received several complaints.

We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback. — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 14, 2021

Several visitors to Twitter’s official website claimed they started experiencing eye strain and headaches. Presumably taking the complaints into consideration, the platform has announced that it will be adjusting the buttons’ contrast levels to make them easier on the eyes.

Twitter is, however, committed to the Chirp font, claims some reports. This is evident from the fact that the website still uses the new proprietary font, even if it’s giving headaches to some.