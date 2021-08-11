Twitter website has a new font ‘Chirp’ and claims it is less cluttered with high-contrast features for easier and quicker navigation

Twitter has officially launched its redesigned website. The revamped version has adopted the company’s in-house developed font ‘Chirp’.

Micro-blogging network Twitter has a significantly renovated website that is less visually cluttered. The platform will also roll out new color palettes in the near future to further customize the user experience.

Twitter formally adopts ‘Chirp’ typeface for its website:

Twitter has undergone a significant but subtle redesign. The most obvious and prominent change is the official font.

Twitter has dumped SF Pro, Roboto, and Helvetica Neue for its brand. Moving ahead, the micro-blogging network will rely on Chirp.

Looks like the new Twitter font is called “Twitter Chirp” I already reverted the change though :) pic.twitter.com/Zce48Un4Xl — Nightcat (@Nightcaaat) August 11, 2021

The social media platform claims Chirp gives Twitter its own form of visual expression. Practically speaking, the font is supposed to be sharp and intentionally created to be legible during everyday use.

I want to give a bit more depth to Chirp, our new typeface. Type, in 280 character doses, is the foundation of Twitter. In the history of the company we’ve either relied on someone else’s typeface, from SF Pro and Roboto, to Helvetica Neue in our brand. pic.twitter.com/OrvlYsxF9g — Derrit DeRouen (@DerritDeRouen) January 27, 2021

Twitter teased the Chirp font way back in January this year. At that time, however, the platform had not yet committed to making Chirp the typeface for its wider product.

Starting today, Chirp is a core part of the new Twitter website. Alongside Chirp, Twitter is also making all Western-language text, align left.

The platform claims doing so makes it easier to read to Tweets that are in English as users scroll through their feed. For reasons yet unknown, non-western texts remain unchanged.

Twitter to become a lot more color-friendly with multiple new color palettes:

Besides the new font and left-aligned western-language fonts, Twitter is also adopting a much more color-friendly approach for its platform.

Moving ahead, Twitter is effectively ditching synchronized color aesthetics. Instead of matching colors, Twitter.com will now have high-contrast colors. Even the virtual buttons on the platform will have a similar cosmetic revamp.

Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about. Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

Regular Twitter.com users will instantly recognize the platform has a lot less blue hue. The platform has quietly reintroduced black tweets and navigation. The change, however, is visible only when using the default Twitter theme with a white background.

We’ve updated our colors to be high contrast and a lot less blue — a change made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share. We’re also rolling out new colors soon, giving you a fresh palette. — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

The micro-blogging network insists it is bringing a lot more color to ensure the most important actions stand out. Simply put, Twitter wants a lot more engagement, and plain/matching colors seem to be discouraging the same.

Twitter has also done away with the divider lines between Tweets reportedly to “reduce visual clutter”. There are fewer gray backgrounds, as well as increased space to make the text easier to read.

Finally, we cleaned up a lot of visual clutter. There are fewer gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read. This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say! — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

Incidentally, Twitter has hinted there are many more visual updates in the pipeline. It seems Twitter is setting up the groundwork for its monetization features such as Super Follow, subscription, eCommerce, etc.

[Update] It seems several visitors are still ending up on the old website. Twitter could be rolling out the change gradually across regions. Alternatively, clear the browser cache and revert to the default Twitter theme with a white background.