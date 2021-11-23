Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 released, but Windows 11 LTSC available only in 2024: Microsoft trying to push PC upgrades for transition?

Microsoft has officially released Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. Businesses that value reliability and security over the latest features will receive support for this Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Edition for five years.

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, which is based on the latest Windows 10 21H2 or November 2021 cumulative Feature Update, is now available to companies and enterprises.

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, which is based on the latest Windows 10 21H2 or November 2021 cumulative Feature Update

Microsoft has started to gradually release Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. The company has noted that it has based the latest LTSC version on the Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019.

However, Microsoft has clarified that the LTSC Edition will have “premium features such as advanced protection against modern security threats and comprehensive device management, app management, and control capabilities”.

This directly means that the Windows 10 LTSC 2021 Edition includes the cumulative enhancements provided in Windows 10 versions 1903, 1909, 2004, 21H1, and 21H2.

Anything that works on the latest Windows 10 update (Nov 2021) works on LTSC 2021, they're based on the same update. Perf gain is negligible, but space savings is huge.

LTSC 2021 + apps fits with space to spare on my 120GB SSD.

It is important to note that the LTSC Edition of any Windows Operating System is not available for the general public. Microsoft reserves this edition for the businesses that usually acquire a Volume License. Needless to mention, the LTSC Edition of Windows 10, be 2019 or 2021, will also need such a license.

Businesses value the LTSC Edition primarily because Microsoft prioritizes Security Updates. These editions receive a major update every two to three years.

Incidentally, Microsoft recently moved the standard edition of Windows 10 from a biannual to an annual update cadence. Apart from focusing on Windows 11, Microsoft could be trying to reduce the undesired bugs and glitches that commonly surface after every major update.

Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC Edition delayed till 2024 to push adoption of the latest OS from Microsoft?

Microsoft has indicated that it is readying the Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC Edition as well. However, the same could be available in 2024.

The company hasn’t offered any reasons for the extensive delay. Windows 11 is already out for the general public. Microsoft has to merely reduce the number of Cumulative Feature Updates for the LTSC Edition of Windows 11.

However, some experts suggest Microsoft wants to push Windows 11 adoption. The OS is barely a couple of months old.

By delaying Windows 11 LTSC Edition to 2024, Microsoft could address multiple bugs, vulnerabilities, and address glitches, if any. Meanwhile, Windows 10 will reach its End of Life in October 2025.

This means businesses will have about a year to acquire compatible hardware, and gradually roll out Windows 11.

Incidentally, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 will receive only five years of support. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 Edition, on the other hand, will receive 10 years of support. Hence, these two versions could exist parallel to each other for quite some time.