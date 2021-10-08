Windows 11 ships with Widgets pre-activated but there are unconventional ways to disable or even uninstall them

Widgets have made a huge comeback in Windows 11. Although thousands of users may appreciate them, many might want to uninstall them for an uncluttered or simplified Start Menu and Taskbar.

Microsoft brought back Widgets in Windows 11. The feature offers multiple snippets of useful information at a glance. However, if users do not want them for some reason, they can uninstall them. The path is not easy though.

Microsoft Windows 11 contains Widgets but they aren’t customizable, consume resources, and limit users to Edge browser:

Windows 11 is supposed to be a user-friendly operating system with extensive security measures. The operating system is quite different, at least cosmetically, as compared to its predecessor.

Windows 10 did not officially have widgets. Although PC users could install third-party applications to launch some useful widgets, the feature wasn’t integral to the operating system.

Want more widgets on Windows 11? This app lets you place customizable widgets right on your desktop. https://t.co/xZGYC5d5id — Windows Central (@windowscentral) October 8, 2021

The Widgets feature in Windows 11 should have been a welcome change. Widgets offer a lot of information in a very condensed format.

Back when Microsoft was experimenting with the feature, Widgets would draw a lot of information from the Internet. This included weather, sports, news, stock prices, etc.

Windows 11 is here. But the most exciting features—including Android-app support and third-party widgets—are nowhere to be found, @JoannaStern writes. https://t.co/ga0fFWCQoD — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 6, 2021

Strangely, the final version of Widgets in Windows 11 is quite restrictive in its approach. Microsoft hasn’t given users the choice about whether they want it or not. Simply put, just because it is a new feature does not mean Microsoft should ship the OS with the same preactivated.

The trouble isn’t with pre-enabling Widgets. Several users are complaining about Windows Widgets using system resources in the background. The Background Processes tab inside Task Manager -> Processes indicates the resources Widgets is consuming.

One of the biggest complaints about the Widgets is that it always attempts to take Windows 11 users to the Microsoft Edge web browser. Previous reports have indicated it is very difficult to change this behavior.

How to disable, deactivate, and even uninstall Widgets in Windows 11:

The easiest way to deactivate or disable Widgets in Windows 11 is through the Personalization tab in the Settings app. Simply toggle the setting and Widgets will disappear.

Incidentally, the toggle just prevents users from accidentally opening the Widgets panel. The feature continues to remain operational in the background. This also means the feature keeps running in the background.

from neowin's windows 11 review can you customise the widgets, or not? pic.twitter.com/aKGjT1Vu5H — laynaW (@_laynaw) October 5, 2021

To truly uninstall the Widgets app in Windows 11 and prevent it from consuming resources in the background, users will need the Command Prompt.

Start Command Prompt or PowerShell as an Administrator. Type the following command, and hit Enter:

winget uninstall “windows web experience pack”

Agree to Microsoft’s Store’s terms and conditions. Typing Y will remove the Widgets apps permanently from Windows 11.

How to disable Widgets in Windows 11 using Registry or Group Policy Editor https://t.co/AIPy3l8PJt pic.twitter.com/PBTW3ODgPB — TheWindowsClub (@TheWindowsClub) October 5, 2021

Interestingly, Microsoft calls the Widgets app “Windows Web Experience Pack”. There’s an official listing for the same in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11.

In case anyone wants the feature back, simply head to the listing, and click ‘Get’. This will reinstall the Widgets app in Windows 11.