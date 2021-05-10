Xiaomi has a ‘Pocket PC’ feature for the Mi Mix Fold that mimics Windows 10 desktop on a foldable smartphone

Xiaomi has included an interesting ‘Pocket PC’ mode within the Mi Mix Fold Android smartphone. The mode takes a completely different approach to ‘portable desktop computing’ as compared to the Samsung DeX mode.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold might seem inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. However, the Chinese tech giant’s Pocket PC Mode could revolutionize the way buyers use foldable smartphones for professional purposes.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold ‘Pocket PC’ mode turns unfolded smartphone into a Windows 10 desktop?

Superficially, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the Pocket PC Mode could be one of its most distinctive features.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix Fold in March this year. However, the company did not include the Pocket PC mode back then. The company, had, however, listed the feature as ‘upcoming’.

The new feature is available inside a software update (V12.0.10.0.RJTCNXM). The update also includes “Second Space”, which allows setting up a second account or user.

The new feature arrived earlier this month. As the name suggests, the ‘Pocket PC’ feature enables the Mi Mix Fold to emulate a Windows 10 desktop interface.

Simply put, the new feature effectively turns the foldable smartphone into a PC. The transformed screen resembles a Windows OS home screen.

New update turns the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold into a ‘Pocket PC’

Updates brought with the build number. V12.0.10.0.RJTCNXM This new system update for Mi Mix Fold is the addition of a feature called 'Pocket PC'. As the name suggests, this feature turns the foldable into a PC. pic.twitter.com/EnMHvuLlmm — Lipton phone (@Liptonfindx) May 7, 2021

The Pocket PC Mode offers a start menu, taskbar, and control center. Needless to mention, the entire aesthetics and visuals seem very similar to the Windows 10 desktop interface.

Apart from resembling a Windows 10 desktop, the new feature allows users to keep up to four apps open. Moreover, users can drag and drop content from one window to another.

How does Pocket PC Mode on Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold differ from Motorola ‘Ready For’, Samsung DeX, and Huawei EMUI?

Several smartphone users and on-the-go professionals have dreamed of a mobile phone that offers features of a laptop or desktop. The traditional form-factor of a smartphone did not permit a lot of use case scenarios.

Still, Samsung and Huawei have attempted to offer features that help professionals push their smartphones to perform like desktop computers. However, products like Motorola’s ‘Ready For’, Samsung DeX, and Huawei’s EMUI need an external display as well as connecting cables.

Xiaomi’s Pocket PC Mode brings the entire desktop PC experience to the foldable smartphone itself. To activate PC Mode, users must perform a right-to-left swipe on the large unfolded screen with three fingers inwards from the right edge of the screen.

The mode offers a menu bar that runs across the bottom of the screen housing, from left to right, a start menu button, a search button, a row of running apps, a battery indicator, time and date, and a notification window button.