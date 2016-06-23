The VUHL 05RR’s 600hp per tonne is more than the Bugatti Veyron

The VUHL 05RR has just made its global debut boasting 600hp per tonne — that’s more than the Ferrari F12 tdf, McLaren P1 and Bugatti Veyron.

The car’s 2.3l Ecoboost engine produces 385hp, which is 100hp more than its previous incarnation.

But the car is so light thanks to its carbon fiber body and aluminum-carbon chassis that it weighs just two thirds of a tonne at 1,410lbs (640kg) when dry.

In comparison, an average compact car weighs 2,979lbs.

The VUHL 05RR can do 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds with a 160mph top speed.

It was introduced at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, and is essentially a track car but is also road legal.

The original version made its debut two years ago, also at Goodwood.