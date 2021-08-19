Microsoft Translator App gets ‘Speech Regions’ and other features: Hear text-to-speech playback in local accents and more

Microsoft Translator App for iOS and Android smartphones has received a major update. Besides several new features, “Speech Regions” will allow users to hear text-to-speech translations in local or regional accents.

Understanding a signboard or instructions written in a foreign language will now be even easier with the Microsoft Translator App. The iOS and Android iterations of the platform now offer translated text in the regional accent of the user’s choice.

Microsoft introduces Speech Regions that “communicate” in understandable accent:

The translator app that Microsoft offers to Android and iOS smartphone users, will now “talk” in an accent the user understands better. Officially, the company is calling the feature “Speech Regions”.

The new feature delivers verbal translations from text to speech in regional or local accents. For example, users listening to English translations can choose to hear it in American, British, Australian, or other English accents.

Incidentally, Speech Regions are not limited to the English language. Microsoft Translator App promises online and offline translations for over 70 languages. However, it is not immediately clear just how many languages does the Speech Region feature supports.

Microsoft Translator knows that French in Quebec and French in Paris are not the same thing. Regional accents are here: https://t.co/M35u0PNCX1 — Windows Central (@windowscentral) August 19, 2021

Reports, however, confirm that besides English, Spanish is another popular language that has quite a few local accents. Microsoft claims the new feature will help travelers as well as people who are trying to learn words and phrases. Moreover, the app already offers to facilitate near-fluent conversations with people who do not speak the same language.

To use the Speech Region, just download or update the Microsoft Translator App. Thereafter, head to “Select a language” and then select “Speech Region”. The app then presents a selection of voices that speak in a particular accent.

The new OTA update for the Microsoft Translator Apps extends text translations and gets multiple new features:

Besides Speech Regions the new update for the Microsoft Translator App has received quite a few new features. Microsoft has also reportedly updated the language picker interface making it easier to see which languages are available and each feature they support in the app.

Microsoft Translator for iOS now supports regional accents https://t.co/mZo4t1RDMr — MSPU News (@msmobiles) August 19, 2021

Some of the features that are available in the app include text translation, speech translation, speech auto language detection, image translation, offline translations, and text-to-speech. Below is the list of features that the app reportedly offers through the new update: