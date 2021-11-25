The best antivirus software for home users is already installed on all PCs running Windows OS: Windows Defender is as good as AVG, Bitdefender, ESET, and others

Microsoft Windows Operating System needs reliable and robust antivirus and anti-malware software to protect PC users from digital threats and cybercriminals. Windows Defender, the inbuilt antivirus solution, has once again proven that home users need not look elsewhere.

AV-TEST, the IT Security research institute based in Germany, has reaffirmed that Windows Defender software is enough to shield PC users from cyber threats such as viruses, trojan horses, and other malware.

Microsoft actively supports the inbuilt antivirus software with regular updates:

Microsoft actively supports Windows 10 and will continue to do so until October 2025. The company has also released Windows 11. Needless to add, Microsoft should actively support this OS too for about 10 years.

Security vulnerabilities, bugs, and loopholes are a nightmare for any Windows PC owner. While businesses have multiple layers of defenses, individual PC owners are much more exposed and vulnerable.

AV-TEST confirms Windows Defender is amongst the very finest antiviruses you get in 2021 #MicrosoftDefender #MSDefender: https://t.co/mr5iBJWekW via @NeowinFeed — Atle Vatland (@atlevatland) November 25, 2021

Hence, there are multiple antivirus products currently available for a Windows PC. There are free and paid versions available as well. However, the majority of these platforms usually charge an annual subscription.

Windows Defender is an integrated antivirus solution for Windows OS, be it Windows 10 or Windows 11. Needless to mention, it is completely free and is available with every legitimate or licensed copy of Windows OS.

Microsoft actively supports Windows Defender. This means, the company regularly sends “Virus Signature Updates” for free.

Windows Defender scores a perfect score in rigorous antivirus testing, but doesn’t beat other popular software:

AV-TEST, the IT Security research institute, has released its October 2021 “Best Anti-Virus Programs Assessment” report for Windows 10 home users.

The institute analyzed 21 different anti-malware programs from various companies. It also included the default antivirus for Windows OS: Windows Defender.

Microsoft’s antivirus is reportedly scored “perfectly”. According to AV-TEST, “Windows Defender is one of the very best available today scoring the full 18 points available.”

It is important to note that other security programs like Avira, AVAST, AVG, Bitdefender, ESET, performed equally well.

The full score of 18 points in the test constitutes three categories of a maximum of six points each. These categories are:

Protection

Performance

Usability

What the report clearly suggests, is home users who rely on Windows OS, be it Windows 10 or Windows 11, need not purchase a separate antivirus platform to secure their PC.

Microsoft not only ships every copy of the Windows Operating system with Windows Defender; the company also activates the same by default. This ensures that the platform starts protecting PCs from the very first boot.