Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular Editions available for lowest-ever price: Get this best Cyber Monday Deal from Best Buy

Black Friday weekend has sped past, but there’s still Cyber Monday for shoppers.

The Apple Watch Series 5 might not be the latest as Apple Watch Series 6 has been launched. However, the eSIM-enabled Apple Watch 5 Cellular Edition is available for its lowest-ever price.

The Apple Watch cellular-enabled models are more expensive than the non-cellular ones. However, a new Cyber Monday deal has arrived which makes the sleek wrist-wearable device a very attractive buy.

The Best Buy-only Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular Edition Cyber Monday deal is available in the US. However, there is a high chance that the retailer could offer similar discounts in other markets and regions for limited time.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular Edition Cyber Monday deal on Best Buy:

The Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal on Best Buy appears to be the best so far. The deal is valid on the Apple Watch Series 5, which is the predecessor to the Apple Watch Series 6.

However, in terms of performance and appearance, the smart watch is quite similar. Needless to add, this new early Cyber Monday discount could easily be the best among Apple Watch deals

Speaking in terms of actual value, it is about $250 drop from the usual retail price. This makes nearly every other deal on the majority of smart watches small in comparison. The Cyber Monday deal is applicable on all the editions of the Apple Watch Series 5. This includes the one with an elastic band as well as the one with a Stainless Steel band. Apple also makes the bands of Apple Watch with Aluminum, but Stainless Steel certainly commands a premium. Moreover, the Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series rarely, if ever, drops so much in price.

The screenshot indicates the Apple Watch 5 (40 mm) with Pink Sport Band is selling for $399. This model usually commands a price tag of $499. That’s a $100 discount. Similarly, the Apple Watch 5 (40 mm) with White Sport Band is available for $299.99, which is a discount of $100. Last but not least, there’s the Apple Watch 5 (44 mm) with Sport Band, is available for $499.99. This means Best Buy is offering a discount of $250.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular Edition Specifications:

This variant of Apple Watch Cellular Edition features a Retina LTPO OLED display with 326 PPI pixel density. The display has Sapphire crystal glass, and supports features such as 3D Touch, and Always-on. The watch runs on watchOS 6.0, and it is upgradable to 7.1.

The 5th Edition of Apple Watch has a dual core Apple S5 SoC which works with PowerVR GPU, and 1 GB RAM. The premium smart watch has 32 GB of internal storage. The watch packs a Li-Po battery.