Barely a day after Windows 11 official Stable Version release, Microsoft officially posts instructions to bypass TPM 2.0 with warnings

Microsoft has officially released detailed instructions for Windows 10 users to disable TPM 2.0 “check”. This will allow even “unsupported” and “incompatible” desktops to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft has officially rolled out Windows 11 worldwide as a free upgrade. But the Operating System’s ‘System Requirements’ seemed to indicate that older but still capable computers won’t be able to upgrade. Now Microsoft has officially offered a workaround to install the OS on PCs that lack TPM 2.0.

Microsoft allows bypassing TPM 2.0 check, and effectively expands the lists of CPUs that can run Windows 11:

For several months, Microsoft remained insistent on requiring TPM 2.0. TPM or Trusted Platform Module is an additional chip on a motherboard. It is actually a successor to TPM 1.2.

Microsoft insisted that TPM 1.2 wasn’t enough to support the multiple security features that Windows 11 ships with. The company claimed the mandatory requirements were a small price to pay for security and privacy, although performance may have been a factor as well.

Free Windows 11 upgrade from Windows 10 rolled out. Every PC can't upgrade, require Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs & up, TPM 2.0 support, UEFI, Secure Boot capable firmware, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver pic.twitter.com/egsLnTKArG — Gautam Kumawat (@Gautamventure) October 5, 2021

Incidentally, Microsoft had indicated that several computers that operate in certain special conditions could upgrade to Windows 11 despite not meeting the security parameters.

Needless to mention, there are several unofficial guides on the Internet that educate determined users on how to bypass the TPM 2.0, and even Secure Boot requirements to install or upgrade to Windows 11.

If you absolutely need Windows 11, and don't mind mucking around in the registry, you can circumvent the TPM 2.0 requirement. https://t.co/svphPa02Zv — Lance King (@analogfusion) October 6, 2021

Microsoft had repeatedly warned that installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware would be troublesome. Such PCs would not receive updates, including security updates.

Microsoft backtracks on TPM 2.0, but insists on TPM 1.2, once again:

In a rather strange turn of events, Microsoft itself has reportedly posted a simple but detailed on its website detailing how to circumvent the TPM 2.0 requirement.

The guide is for Windows 10 users. Microsoft is essentially teaching users to change Registry Key values inside the OS. Changing these values essentially tells the OS as well as its successor during the upgrade process, to ignore the check for TPM 2.0.

TPM 2.0 support is no longer required. https://t.co/4r5cvyxTP1 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) October 6, 2021

Although Microsoft has essentially relaxed its rule about TPM 2.0, the company still insists on PCs having TPM 1.2. Although less of a hassle, System Administrators or individual PC owners will still have to activate the same in the computer’s BIOS or UEFI setting.

Incidentally, the instructions that teach about tricking the upgrade process into ignoring the TPM 2.0 check, also link to another page. This page warns installing Windows 11 on an unsupported PC could lead to malfunctions arising from compatibility problems.

Microsoft already backing away from it's stupid TPM 2.0 requirement. TPM 1.2 still required. Most hardware will meet that level. Now MS needs to bug fix W11. PCMag: Microsoft Offers TPM 2.0 Bypass to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported PCs.https://t.co/HHayzue3gy via @GoogleNews — #LoveThyNeighbor✝️🇺🇸 (@CenterLeft2020) October 7, 2021

Microsoft also vaguely warns: “Devices that do not meet these system requirements will no longer be guaranteed to receive updates, including but not limited to security updates.”

Interestingly, the company indirectly covers such scenarios as well. PC users who upgrade to Windows 11 using unsupported hardware, will have to download and install the patches manually. Many Windows OS users are familiar with such procedures.