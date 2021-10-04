Google Android Auto is now way ahead of Apple CarPlay in terms of features, form, and reliability, but the lead could be temporary

Ever since Google effectively detached Android Auto from portable devices, the platform is steadily improving in form, function, and finesse. Apple CarPlay, on the other hand, seems to be barely trying to catch up.

Apple Inc. CarPlay has been the most reliable alternative to Android Auto. It was way more stable as it normally did not encounter glitches or gave trouble syncing with the car’s infotainment dashboard. That is no longer the case.

Google listened to Android Auto users and incorporated some of the most requested features in the recent update:

Android Auto was once tightly integrated with the Android Operating System for mobile devices. Google clearly wanted its OS to help vehicle owners and drivers navigate. And hence, the search giant made it extremely easy to use the navigation function on a car’s dashboard using an Android smartphone.

Got a Tesla? You can now run Android Auto on it using the TeslAA app. Google Play: https://t.co/ChQg2KX8rE Announcement post w/ demo: https://t.co/cp96M3J4PV Our coverage when it was merely a proof-of-concept: https://t.co/TwJsRdazAe pic.twitter.com/gWKaC6hBwn — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 30, 2021

However, Google has been gradually deprecating Android Auto for portable devices. At the same time, the company has been pushing Assistant Driving Mode for Android smartphones. The transition is prominently visible in Android 12.

As a result of this detachment, Android Auto as a standalone platform is now free to improve, and Google has been doing exactly the same.

Google rolls out big updates to Android Auto https://t.co/QXbXaZzxIf — CNET (@CNET) September 27, 2021

Android Auto is now way more stable than its previous iteration. Moreover, users do not have to struggle with simple yet critical functions.

Simply put, features such as syncing a portable device, listening to songs through the car’s speakers, are easier than before. These functions are stable and reliable as well, due to refinements in software and better hardware.

"Lastly, Google announced that Android Auto users will soon be able to use Google Pay to pay for gas. After pulling into a gas station, drivers need only select their pump number on the screen and Google Pay will do the rest."

https://t.co/sHkGMPN8o9 — Prashanth (@wothadei) September 27, 2021

Google even reportedly added support for Dual SIM. This means users will soon be able to choose which SIM to use while making a phone call through Android Auto.

The platform has even received a new notification center, more settings to let users configure what apps run on startup, and other convenience-focused functions. Users are also getting simple games to play while their car is stationary.

Apple CarPlay is now the ‘struggling platform’ as iPhone maker pushes Apple Maps?

The United States of America has a substantial number of Apple iPhone users. This demographic has largely relied on Apple CarPlay instead of Android Auto.

However, Apple Inc. seems to be dragging its feet with CarPlay. Many iPhone users expected Apple Inc. to offer features that rival Google’s offering. Needless to say, there has been a lot of disappointment.

Have you been trying to fix Apple CarPlay in your iPhone? Many iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max owners are reporting that their Apple CarPlay is not working. The same was true after many users upgraded to iOS 15 sometime back. #Appletroubleshoothttps://t.co/SSv7aJqM7T pic.twitter.com/pQcnkWtwIa — Hawkdive (@HawkdiveBlog) September 27, 2021

Instead of new features with reliable performance, iOS 15 seems to have brought instability. Several Apple iPhone users with iOS 15 witnessed CarPlay crashing when they tried to play music through their car’s speakers. Then there are numerous complaints about connectivity.

The Apple iOS 15.0.1 (Just release) did not resolve the issue with Apple #carplay .

My phone is a iPhone SE -2020 I'm still (and from internet posting, many other people) are getting the same message using Apple CarPlay:@Apple @AppleSupport @SIRIUSXM @JVC_USA @amazonmusic pic.twitter.com/s9Loyo3xGJ — Stephen (@Stephen81401) October 2, 2021

Apple Inc. seems to have focused on its own Apple Maps. Several users have appreciated the new 3D Navigation. But this feature is only available for iPhone users right now.

Google claims there are over 100 million cars out there using Android Auto wirelessly. And this number keeps growing. It clearly looks like Apple Inc. needs to step up its game.