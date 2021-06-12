Microsoft Windows 10 gets ‘End of Support’ date right before June 24 mystery announcement event: Is Windows 11 Sun Valley really launching?

Microsoft has officially confirmed the end of Windows 10. The company updated its official Windows 10 documentation to mention that October 14, 2025, will be the official last day for the operating system. Does this mean Windows 11 is coming?

A few days before the June 24 event, Microsoft has updated the “Lifecycle” page for Windows 10. The page confirms that Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 in late 2025.

Windows 10 Home, Pro, and the Pro versions for Education and Workstations won’t receive updates after 2025:

Microsoft has indicated the date it will cease to support Windows 10 operating system. The company confirmed that support for Windows 10 will end on 14 October 2025.

Specifically speaking, Microsoft will stop sending updates to all the mainstream versions of Windows 10, This means Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Professional, and the Win 10 Pro versions for Education and Workstations as well, will cease to receive features and security updates after 2025.

Microsoft Announced that it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025. ( Clearly hinting Windows New Version Windows 11 or Windows…. 😉) Via :-https://t.co/DOqmWPqwo8#Microsoft #Windows11 #WindowsUpdate pic.twitter.com/XlLdrhVD7u — Tech Blitz (@TechBlitz5) June 12, 2021

With Windows 10, Microsoft had taken a radical new approach to maintenance. Instead of sending “Service Packs”, as for Windows 7, Microsoft offers Windows 10 as a Windows-as-a-service model.

This means users get Over the Air (OTA) updates for Windows 10, just like smartphone operating systems like iOS, Android, and even desktop operating systems like macOS.

The just updated Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle page, shows that the company will retire Windows 10 on 10/14/2025. There is a banner on the top of the page that confirms the information is “Important”:

“Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025.”

Is Microsoft launching Windows 11 on June 24, 2021?

We had previously reported that Microsoft might not be launching a new version of the Windows operating system. This is primarily because Microsoft developer Jerry Nixon once said that Windows 10 would be “the last version of Windows”.

Moreover, Microsoft accidentally confirmed that the upcoming variant of the Windows OS is called the Sun Valley update. As the company usually sticks with iterative numbers, it seemed Microsoft is planning to announce a big Cumulative Feature Update, codenamed Sun Valley.

Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in 2025 https://t.co/Pj73cEYsSC — Hacker News (@newsycombinator) June 11, 2021

However, Microsoft has officially confirmed the end of life for Windows 10. This means the OS has received an official retirement date.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Hence, it seems the company could launch Windows 11. It is possible that the company is adopting Apple Inc.’s naming scheme for Windows OS incremental evolutions.

According to the ‘End of Service Life’ date, Microsoft Windows 10 has had a decade to serve desktop PC users. The OS did enjoy widespread adoption despite several minor setbacks with updates.

Although Microsoft is retiring Windows 10, it is possible the company will continue to update the next iteration as per the Windows-as-a-service model. Alternatively, the company could also transition the OS to the clouds and offer Cloud PC service.