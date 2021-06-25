Microsoft Windows 11 is not an evolution but an innovation designed with Windows 10 OS in mind: No more struggles while upgrading?

Microsoft Windows 11 is modern but has the same ethos as that of Windows 10, suggested Panos Panay. The Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices at Microsoft was clearly hinting the upgrade process could be way less troubling.

The latest edition of Windows OS is apparently not Windows Sun Valley. It is indeed an entirely new Operating System, but Microsoft claims it has learned a lot from previous upgrade cycles. And, the company has indirectly assured that PC users won’t struggle while upgrading to Windows 11.

Windows 11 has the same familiar foundation as its predecessor and will have the same deployment methodology:

Windows 11 has a deployment strategy. And if Microsoft’s official document is to be believed, it will follow Windows 10 upgrade cycle.

Microsoft has firmly indicated that the new operating system is indeed the same as the old one with some renovations. “Since Windows 11 is built on the same foundation as Windows 10, you can use the same deployment capabilities, scenarios, and tools – as well as the same basic deployment strategy that you use today for Windows 10.”

According to the Windows 11 launch event, Microsoft has designed the OS for all types of users. From productivity to communication, and from multimedia consumption to content creation, Windows 11 should have an ecosystem for the majority of PC users.

Microsoft has significantly increased minimum system requirements for Windows 11. However, the company claims PCs purchased in the last “18-24 months should be compatible” with the new OS.

“When Windows 11 reaches general availability, end-users running Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro for Workstations will be able to use the PC Health Check app to determine their eligibility for Windows 11,”

Speaking of compatibility or eligibility, quite a few Windows 10 OS users with modern-day hardware seems to be receiving weird “Incompatible with Windows 11” messages on the Windows Health Check app.

Microsoft Windows 11 will receive up to 36 months of support?

Windows 10 has a 10-year life cycle. Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in October 2025. Windows 11 on the other hand, has way less time:

Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education editions of Windows 11 will receive 24 months of support .

. Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 will be supported for 36 months.

The official statement from Microsoft clearly suggests that Windows 11 won’t receive active support beyond 36 months. This period is for Enterprise and Education variants. Regular users have just two years.

It is not clear if Microsoft will offer Windows 12 before the support period for Windows 11 ends. However, the company has indicated there won’t be any changes to the core settings and processes.

This indirectly suggests Windows 10 OS users and even Microsoft might not experience the uphill battle and struggles faced when trying to upgrade from Windows 7 and 8.1 to Windows 10.

“Using a single management infrastructure that supports common applications across both Windows 10 and Windows 11 helps to simplify the migration process. You can analyze endpoints, determine application compatibility, and manage Windows 11 deployments in the same way that you do with Windows 10.”