OnePlus and OPPO Android smartphones will have a ‘Unified’ OS built from OxygenOS and ColorOS with no ads, bloatware or pre-installed apps

OnePlus recently merged with OPPO, and moving ahead, all the devices from these brands will have a unified operating system. It will have the “best” features from OxygenOS and ColorOS but will be based on the latest Android version. The company has further confirmed that its devices will not have promotional messages, bloatware, or even preinstalled apps.

OnePlus OxygenOS is merging OPPO ColorOS, and the former will now have the latter as its base. Simply put, moving ahead, OnePlus Android smartphones should have a few differentiation factors in the Android skin, all the while, running ColorOS.

OnePlus OxygenOS and OPPO ColorOS announce “new direction” for their unified Android-based operating system:

OnePlus OxygenOS was a differentiator for the smartphone company. The OS, with its multiple customizations and optimizations, helped it create a separate and loyal fanbase.

Now, OnePlus has officially merged with fellow BBK Electronics subsidiary OPPO. As part of the merger, OnePlus recently confirmed that would be merging the codebases of its Android-based OxygenOS operating system with Oppo’s ColorOS.

While speaking at a roundtable conference, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the company won’t be launching the OnePlus 9T this year. The ‘T’ series of the OnePlus smartphones have often offered significant upgrades to the flagship devices.

What’s equally interesting is the fact that the underlying codebases of OxygenOS and ColorOS are merging. Needless to mention, there will be a unified Android-based operating system in the near future.

Incidentally, the new OS will not have a new name. The two Android-based operating systems will continue to have their own branding and unique features confirmed Lau. It is the underlying code that will be different, he added.

OxygenOS has traditionally offered a fast and smooth experience with a clean and lightweight UI. Meanwhile, OPPO ColorOS usually delivers a stable interface that’s smart and feature-rich.

Moving ahead, the key aspects of OxygenOS and ColorOS should effectively come under one design and implementation philosophy. Simply put, the merger promises to offer an Android-based smartphone OS that is fast and smooth, as well as, clean and stable.

“The integrated operating system will combine strengths from both systems: the stability of ColorOS, and the simplicity and smoothness of OxygenOS.”

New unified Android-based smartphone OS will not ads, bloatware, and preinstalled apps?

Lau even confirmed that the unified OS will not have ads, bloatware, or pre-installed apps. Additionally, the unified OS will be “customizable,” hinted Lau. This strongly suggests there will be some differences between OnePlus and OPPO devices.

Lau hasn’t offered specifics about the new unified operating system. However, as the OnePlus CEO clearly mentioned, there will be two distinct iterations of the operating system even though they will share the same codebase.

This suggests, OnePlus might try and continue to differentiate itself with select features that its own smartphones will have at the time of their launch. Meanwhile, OPPO smartphones with ColorOS could get these features later on.

Additionally, OnePlus has gradually begun entering different market segments. The company previously stuck to the “Flagship Killer” category. Hence, it would be interesting to see which hardware features will be reserved for top-end and which will be cut from mid-range devices.