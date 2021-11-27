Simplified and standardized password changing pages could help users quickly and frequently update their login credentials: Chromium-based web browsers increasingly support function

Google Chrome and now Microsoft Edge have a security feature that can address one of the biggest issues with Internet users. The automated password changing option is now gradually applicable to websites. It is now tying up with the feature inside Chromium-based web browsers.

If only Internet users regularly changed their passwords, used complex login credentials, and avoided using the same password across multiple platforms, there would be far fewer account breaches. Google and Microsoft are trying to establish a unified and standardized password-changing platform for this very reason.

Google Chrome, and now Microsoft Edge get the semi-automated password changing feature:

Websites, social media platforms, and internet-based businesses collectively face a huge challenge: poorly secured accounts. User accounts with weak passwords, reused passwords, and other such issues, are by far the weakest link. It is very easy to exploit in an otherwise secure online environment.

Multiple organizations and companies routinely warn users to improve their password hygiene. This involves regularly changing passwords, using a complex string of words, or even a lengthier password. Most importantly, users must not reuse passwords across multiple platforms.

Cameron learns about reusing passwords https://t.co/FqAJZjCKmT < Never reuse passwords. Use a password manager, or have Microsoft Edge create strong and unique passwords for you. #cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/OWMlAP6CDP — Ben M. Schorr (@bschorr) November 24, 2021

Password managers help users create and store complex and unique passwords. Even web browsers offer the same functionality for free.

Cross-platform web browsers even sync across multiple devices. Moving ahead, all Chromium-based browsers will gradually have a “Semi-automated password changing” feature.

Google Chrome has had the feature since v88, and now Microsoft Edge’s latest stable edition is about to offer the same. Additionally, the feature will also alert users about compromised login credentials.

How to change passwords from within a Chromium-based web browser?

The intention behind the password-changing feature is clear. Web browsers want sites to use a common format for the password-changing page.

This makes it easier for web browsers to offer a unified, simplified, and standardized interface wherein Internet users can view and change their login credentials. A single location is far easier than heading to each website’s ‘Change Password’ page.

To access the feature in Microsoft Edge, load edge://settings/passwords in the address bar. The page displays all stored passwords and other password-related information and features.

To change a password, scroll down to the “Saved passwords” section, click on the three-dot menu, and select “Change”.

If the website supports the “Semi-automated password changing” feature, it will load the relevant page wherein users can quickly change their password. If the website does not support the feature, it may show the “Page not found” error, and may even redirect the user to the homepage.

Needless to mention, Google and Microsoft are trying to get websites to cooperate, and add the relevant linkages in the backend.