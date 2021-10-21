GeForce Now top-tier subscription offers cloud gaming on GeForce RTX 3080 GA102 ‘Ampere’ GPU for uncompromised Hi-Def sessions

There’s still no easy way to snag an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card, at least anywhere near its MSRP. However, GeForce Now subscription cloud gaming service’s top-end plan is offering remotely hosted gaming sessions on a near-identical GPU with more than double VRAM, AMD Threadripper CPU, and PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Despite being almost a year old, NVIDIA’s Ampere-based Graphics Card are very hard to come by. Ongoing chip shortages and scalpers have ensured these cards cost way more than the retail price. But NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service can help.

New GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan offers 2K gaming at 120 Hz, and 4K HDR Streams:

NVIDIA is bringing the GeForce RTX 3080 to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service. Needless to mention, this is a huge upgrade option for gamers who are struggling to buy the latest NVIDIA Graphics Cards.

Technically speaking, NVIDIA is not offering actual GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs. However, the company is allowing gamers access to an identical die based on the same underlying GA102 “Ampere” GPU. Additionally, the GeForce Now Superpod 3080s comes with 24GB of VRAM. The retail version of RTX 3080 packs 10GB of GDDR6X.

That was then. This is GeForce 𝗡𝗢𝗪. We're celebrating GeForce NOW RTX 3080 in the cloud with an epic week of giveaways. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. 🔁 RT

👥 Tag a friend

✍️ Comment #TheFutureIsNOW On 𝘢𝘯𝘺 of our posts from 10/21-10/28 to enter. Tune-in every day for a new drop. pic.twitter.com/yUg6yfqKNO — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) October 21, 2021

The top tier plan also grants each subscriber access to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Threadripper CPU, 28GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The servers also load games from PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The service also offers cutting-edge, real-time ray tracing and DLSS capabilities.

With such hardware backing the GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan, gamers can play any game at up to 2K resolution with 120 Hz. refresh rate. Gamers can also play HDR games at 4K resolution with 60 Hz. refresh rate if they own NVIDIA Shield TV.

NVIDIA offers multiple subscription plans for GeForce Now with upgraded hardware:

Even the standard GeForce Now streams run at 60 FPS at 1080p resolution. A mobile device can also run GeForce Now with 120 Hz. refresh rate. However, NVIDIA defaults the resolution at 720p “to avoid text elements being rendered unreadable on such tiny screens”. Gamers can manually select 1080p resolution though.

NVIDIA is also offering an Adaptive-Sync Display option to all GeForce Now users. This should significantly smoothen in-game visuals and gameplay.

How much bandwidth will be needed for [email protected]? [email protected] is already 50mbit on max settings. — Claus Malter 🇪🇺 (@Cloonix) October 21, 2021

Needless to mention, such gameplay sessions will need a reliable, high-speed, internet connection, with low latency. NVIDIA reportedly recommends a 25Mbps internet connection for standard GeForce Now users, a 35Mbps connection for streaming games at 1440p/120, or 40Mbps for the Shield TV’s 4K HDR streams.

Coming to the pricing, the free tier offers unlimited one-hour session durations. Gamers have access to their compatible PC library and over 70 free-to-play games. Priority Access plan costs $10 per month or $100 per year. The company is, however, offering six-month plans for $50 now.

You can now rent an RTX 3080 in the cloud thanks to a new $100 GeForce Now tierhttps://t.co/NANa1xyWrd — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) October 21, 2021

The top-end GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan costs $100 for six months. The subscription plan may seem steep but unlimited access to a high-powered RTX 3080 is near impossible to come by. Gamers could pay for this plan until they can purchase their own GeForce RTX 3080.