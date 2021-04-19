Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 And iOS is here: xCloud remotely hosted gaming is for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Microsoft will launch its cloud-based remotely hosted game streaming service tomorrow, April 20, 2021. The Microsoft Xbox cloud gaming service xCloud will be available for iOS and Windows 10 through a web browser.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Xbox games on iPhones, iPads, and PCs starting tomorrow. As promised back in December, Microsoft is launching the Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service which users can access through a simple website and most likely, through Progressive Web App (PWA).

Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari browser to offer xCloud gaming service:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access and play games on their iPhones, iPads, and PCs running Windows 10. Microsoft is currently restricting the availability of the xCloud service by asking interested players to seek an invitation.

Microsoft xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming service will be available to players on www.xbox.com/play. At the launch, Microsoft is offering a little more than 100 games.

BREAKING: Microsoft's xCloud service is arriving on iOS and PC tomorrow. Xbox Game Streaming will be available in beta form via browsers. Details here: https://t.co/4dQlxz0z45 pic.twitter.com/nKy3x7hxqr — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 19, 2021

Players need the latest stable version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari web browser, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to access xCloud. Players can use any compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controllers.

Moreover, smartphones with a touchscreen can offer custom touch controls. There are about 50 games that have touch screen controls support.

xCloud for iOS arrives tomorrow. Microsoft is doing invite-only for the beta, and it works in Edge, Chrome, and Safari browsers • xCloud will work on iOS and PCs

• you can use any compatible Bluetooth / USB controller

• 100+ games Full details: https://t.co/4dQlxz0z45 pic.twitter.com/scKwFSWZJ2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 19, 2021

Speaking about the new endeavor, Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s head of xCloud said: “The limited beta is our time to test and learn; we’ll send out more invites on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries, evaluate feedback, continue to improve the experience and add support for more devices.”

“Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways”.

Microsoft successfully enters Apple Inc. closed App Store ecosystem with xCloud cloud gaming:

The xCloud gaming platform won’t be the first service to break into Apple Inc.’s strictly controlled App Store. Currently, Apple does not allow platforms that offer multiple services.

According to Apple Inc.’s policies, Microsoft xCloud or any other similar service must list each game individually. However, by offering xCloud through a simple website, and not through Apple Store, Microsoft appears to have successfully circumvented this policy.

lots of people have questions about the new Microsoft Edge on Xbox. Going live on Twitch now to demo it, how Stadia runs on Xbox through Edge, and maybe talk about xCloud on iOS 👀 come visit with all your questions: https://t.co/PqNYbeTxsi pic.twitter.com/0ZwAaoFGrK — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 15, 2021

Additionally, by offering xCloud via the website, Microsoft has also avoided ‘Apple Tax’. Apple Inc. charges a 30 percent commission for every paid download, purchase, or transaction. Moreover, the company mandates that all purchases must take place through its payment system.

Good news: Xcloud is returning to iOS tomorrow – via web browser. https://t.co/I6vo32NIE7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 19, 2021

Incidentally, Apple Inc. had offered a compromise to allow cloud gaming apps to run on iOS with individually reviewed games. However, Microsoft had rejected the offer by terming the deal as a “bad experience for consumers.”

Apple Inc. is currently embroiled in multiple class-action lawsuits. The company is also battling EPIC Games. Needless to mention, Microsoft has timed the xCloud gaming service for iOS and Windows 10 rather well.