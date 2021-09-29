Netflix Mobile Gaming has three new games in two new regions: Subscription-based, ad-free gaming with no ‘buy to unlock’ in-game items

Netflix Gaming, or more specifically, the mobile gaming segment of the streaming giant, now has three additional games. Moreover, the service is gradually expanding to more regions.

A selection of exclusive game titles is now part of the Netflix Mobile Gaming segment. As indicated earlier this year, all the games will be completely ad-free and buyers will not have to pay to unlock any in-game items.

Netflix still does not have a game streaming service and its mobile gaming segment has games listed in Android App Store:

All-you-can-consume content provider platform Netflix recently entered the gaming arena. Although the space is currently dominated by companies such as Microsoft, NIVIDIA Google, and Sony, Netflix is hopeful of a slice.

The streaming giant’s first games are based on the popular series it streams to millions of subscribers: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. These aren’t high-resolution games with immersive graphics. Instead, the first three games had visuals like the old 8-bit games, presumably to evoke a feeling of nostalgia.

Netflix Expands Mobile Gaming Rollout to Italy and Spain https://t.co/YYuwvDpKaV — TheFPSReview (@thefpsreview) September 29, 2021

Incidentally, Netflix is not offering a remotely hosted game streaming service. The company is promoting the games and the service inside its streaming apps.

Clicking on the titles whisks users to the Google Android Play Store. Simply put, Netflix is advertising game titles that are available as Android games in the official app store that Google offers.

Could Netflix be expanding into virtual reality gaming? A recent deal suggests so. Can you see a way VR could benefit your business in the future? https://t.co/pA2h2s5BLn — digitaldentist (@digitaldentist) September 29, 2021

All the games that Netflix offers will need Netflix account login credentials for access. The biggest advantage of downloading and playing games that Netflix offers could be the in-game experience.

The ubiquity of a Netflix account or easy access to a Netflix subscription includes the games, make game purchases kind of redundant. Moreover, there are no ads, no in-app purchases, and all games are included with a Netflix membership.

Netflix adds three new games and expands the mobile gaming segment to two new regions:

Apart from the games based on Stranger Things, Netflix has reportedly added three new games to the mobile gaming segment. Additionally, all the games are now available in Spain, Italy, and Poland. The company had been trialing the service in Poland.

The new games that Netflix is offering are as follows:

Shooting Hoops

Teeter Up

Card Blast

As evident from the names, these aren’t exactly ground-breaking or innovative. There are thousands of similar games available for free in the Google Play Store. However, Android smartphone users could appreciate an ad-free experience with no need to purchase any additional items.

Netflix Gaming expands to new markets, acquires new studio, and discusses future exclusives. Check out the full story right now:https://t.co/sz5PSE9UEj pic.twitter.com/sNMHT8wOkQ — The Nerf Report (@thenerfreport) September 29, 2021

As evident from above, Netflix Mobile Gaming is currently available only for Android smartphone users. The company has previously indicated that it will gradually start offering games for the iOS iPhone as well. However, Apple Inc. App Store policies and the ‘Apple Tax’ could be slowing down the rollout.