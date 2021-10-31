First officially supported and free antivirus for Windows 11 is here: Latest version of Avast certified to shield Microsoft’s latest OS

It has been close to a month now since Microsoft officially launched Windows 11 as a free OTA Upgrade. And finally, Avast has confirmed that the latest version of its antivirus platform officially supports the latest operating system.

The first antivirus platform to officially support Windows 11 is here, and it is free to download, install, and use. The latest version of Avast, which is Avast v21.9 promises to protect Microsoft Windows 11 from viruses, trojans, and much more, for free.

The majority of applications are still officially unsupported on Windows 11, but they work well regardless:

Microsoft released the first Windows 11 insider preview build on June 28, 2021. Later, the company officially released the stable build of the operating system on October 5.

Simply put, Windows 11 has been available to the general public, for close to three weeks now. Strangely, despite being available for almost a month, the majority of applications certified to work with Windows 10, still haven’t confirmed compatibility with Windows 11.

To date, WinRAR beta, O&O Shutup, Revo Uninstaller, and IObit Uninstaller, and only a handful more applications or apps, have confirmed Windows 11 compatibility. Needless to mention, there are thousands of applications that currently work reliably on Windows 10.

It is interesting to note that several independent testers and even quite a few from Windows Insider Program, have been rigorously testing applications on Windows 11. Needless to mention, the results are quite promising.

In other words, even if an application isn’t officially Windows 11 compatible, chances are very high that it will work. The only condition is that the application or app should work on Windows 10.

There are several antivirus and firewall platforms that already work on Windows 11:

As recently reported, the number of applications that work on Windows 11, is remarkably high. It is just that the majority of software makers have yet to officially confirm about the same, and slap the ‘Windows 11 compatible’ label on their creations.

Independent Testing Lab, Av-comparatives (AVC) had recently observed that most antivirus programs function on new Windows OS when it was available as Preview builds.

Although the majority of applications, including security platforms, work on Windows 11, there are some risks. It is critically important, at least for security solutions vendors, to officially announce that their products support Windows 11. Moreover, as an added precaution, some Independent Testing labs should also attest to the same.

Avast has confirmed that its latest version officially supports Windows 11. In other words, it has seamless compatibility with the OS.

Additionally, the Free version of Avast Antivirus, also comes with a basic Firewall. However, the Free Firewall is reportedly available to only a few users.