Google testing two new features for Chrome browser: ‘Send Tab to Self’ and ‘Lock Incognito Tabs with Face ID’

Google is testing two features for the Chrome web browser. Both the features apply to different platforms, but will certainly help smartphone users, including Apple iOS iPhones and Google’s own Android.

Chrome has been a multi-platform web browser. Now, Google is looking to boost cross-platform workflow even further with significant enhancements to the “Send tab to self” feature. The search giant is also offering an extra layer of protection for iOS devices using Face ID.

“Send tab to self 2.0” is now rolling out through a separate update:

Google had introduced the “Send tab to self” feature back in 2019. The company, however, held back the feature for some time as it improved the same for multiple operating systems.

Now, Google has tweaked the feature so much, it is reportedly calling the same “Send tab to self 2.0”. On desktops, the most important change is the receiving experience for users. Version 2.0 doesn’t rely on the receiving computer’s “system notifications” anymore for access to tabs pushed to it.

"Send tab to self 2.0" is now also available in Chrome Canary for Android:https://t.co/NEyTupNrtF pic.twitter.com/rBaKWXWGxz — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 20, 2021

Sent tabs will now appear as a small, unobtrusive icon between the address bar and the account picker. Needless to mention, Windows PC users who silence System Notifications or switch on the Do Not Disturb mode, will find this tweak very helpful.

Simply put, the new push method works independently from the desktop’s notifications settings. Secondly, users can simply leave the received tab for prolonged periods of time or until needed. The notification will not disappear in the regular flow of other system notifications.

Google is improving Chrome's "Send Tab to Self" function, which you can try in the latest build of Canary. https://t.co/4cFSTVAWTq #LifewireNews pic.twitter.com/NwmQIhmzcO — Lifewire (@lifewiretech) June 21, 2021

Similarly, on an Android smartphone, Google is testing in-app notifications. These will not rely on system notifications. Instead, they will only pop up when you proactively open the browser. It is not immediately clear if Google will continue developing in-app notifications as users can better manage system notifications on Android.

​Google Chrome browser for iOS can lock incognito tabs behind Face ID:

Internet users prefer Google Chrome’s incognito mode to visit sensitive sites that they do not want to appear in the browser history. The mode does not save any data or cookies (but isn’t as private as presumed).

Needless to mention, in case a user leaves the phone unlocked, nothing stops another person from viewing what tabs are currently open, even in Incognito mode.

Google Chrome for iOS to let users lock Incognito tabs behind Face ID; Here's how to enable it https://t.co/R89tIYbMz3 — Melody Fuse (@MelodyFuse) June 21, 2021

Google Chrome for iOS now reportedly includes an additional experimental privacy feature that allows users to lock Incognito mode. Needless to mention, switching on the feature will ensure the iPhone will demand Face ID authentication before granting access to the open tabs in Incognito mode.

Chrome for iOS will soon hide your incognito pages behind Face ID – https://t.co/8x7G3nmlpD pic.twitter.com/sIP69no25C — MSPoweruser (@mspoweruser) June 21, 2021

Once users unlock Incognito mode with Face ID, they will not have to unlock it again until they close and open the browser again. It is important to note that with the feature enabled, every time the user tries to access Incognito tabs, Google Chrome will prompt him to unlock them with Face ID.